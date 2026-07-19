Chelsea Explodes in Transfer Market: Morgan Rogers Signed for Record Fee

·20·Sport
Chelsea Explodes in Transfer Market: Morgan Rogers Signed for Record Fee

Chelsea have completed one of the most sensational deals of the summer transfer window. The "Blues" have reached an agreement for the transfer of Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers. This deal is expected to set record benchmarks not only for the club but for all of English football. Another London side, Arsenal, was also actively involved in the process, but the player ultimately chose the Stamford Bridge option. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to The Athletic, the agreement between Chelsea and Aston Villa is valued at £117 million. This sum makes Morgan Rogers the most expensive player in the club's history. Until now, the record was held by Enzo Fernandez, who was signed in 2023 for £106 million. Additionally, this transfer breaks the British record of £116 million paid by Manchester City for Elliot Anderson.

The Xabi Alonso Factor and Contract Details

The new head coach Xabi Alonso played a major role in the 23-year-old England international's decision to join the Chelsea project. It is reported that the specialist, who achieved success with Bayer Leverkusen, spoke personally with the player and convinced him of the club's future plans. A personal agreement has been reached on a long-term contract running until 2032, with an option to extend for another year.

Morgan Rogers rose to star status at Aston Villa. He made 125 appearances for the Birmingham club, recording 31 goals and 29 assists. Particularly in the 2025-26 season, he scored 14 goals and provided 12 assists, becoming a key figure in the team's Europa League victory and their qualification for the Champions League.

Significant Financial Gain for Aston Villa

Alongside Aston Villa, Middlesbrough will also benefit greatly from this transfer. When Rogers was signed in 2024 for just £7 million, a 20% sell-on clause was included in the contract. Unai Emery's side has already begun directing the funds toward strengthening the squad, having already added players such as Johan Manzambi and Joao Gomes.

The player is currently representing the England national team at the World Cup. During the tournament, he started in matches against Panama and Argentina and provided the assist for Anthony Gordon's goal in the semi-final. According to Goal.com, Rogers will undergo a medical on Monday and be officially unveiled as a Chelsea player after completing his international duties.

ChelseaMorgan RogersTransferPremier LeagueAston Villa
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