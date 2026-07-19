The Final Battle for Bronze: France and England Lineups Announced

·47·Sport
The Final Battle for Bronze: France and England Lineups Announced

After missing out on their 2026 World Cup dreams, the France and England national teams take the pitch to finish the tournament with a medal. Both managers have made several surprise changes to their starting lineups for the bronze medal match.

The match kicks off on the night of July 19 at 02:00 Tashkent time.

Both teams were stopped in the semifinals

The French national team faced Spain in the semifinals and lost 0:2. Although Didier Deschamps' side created chances in front of the opponent's goal, they were unable to capitalize on them.

England played a tense match against the reigning world champions, Argentina. Thomas Tuchel's team lost 1:2 and missed out on a spot in the final.

Now, both teams will try to end the World Cup with a victory and a bronze medal.

Mbappe leads the French attack

In France's starting XI, Mike Maignan guards the goal. The defensive line consists of Malo Gusto, Ibrahima Konate, Maxence Lacroix, and Theo Hernandez.

In midfield and attack, Rayan Cherki, Adrien Rabiot, Desire Doue, Warren Zaire-Emery, and Michael Olise will operate. The team's main hope for goals Kylian Mbappe remains.

France lineup:

  • Maignan, Gusto, Konate, Lacroix, Hernandez, Cherki, Rabiot, Doue, Zaire-Emery, Olise, Mbappe.

Tuchel trusts Ivan Toney in attack

Dean Henderson guards the England goal. Jarell Quansah, Ezri Konsa, Djed Spence, and Marc Guehi take the field in the defensive line.

Morgan Rogers, Declan Rice, and Eberechi Eze operate in midfield. Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford play on the wings, while the central striker role is entrusted to Ivan Toney.

England lineup:

  • Henderson, Quansah, Konsa, Spence, Guehi, Rogers, Rice, Eze, Saka, Rashford, Ivan Toney.

2026 World Cup. Third-place play-off

France — England

Date: July 19
Kick-off time: 02:00, Tashkent time

The bronze medal match might seem like a consolation game for teams that didn't reach the final. However, England will play for a historic result, and France will play to send off Didier Deschamps with a win.

The main question is: will France, led by Mbappe, prevail, or will Tuchel's revamped lineup bring a medal to England?

FranceEnglandKylian MbappeThomas TuchelArgentina
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