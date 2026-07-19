Chelsea strengthens defensive line: Crystal Palace sets price for Maxence Lacroix

London's Chelsea club continues to overhaul its defensive line during the summer transfer window. As part of the project led by the team's new head coach Xabi Alonso, the primary target identified is Crystal Palace central defender Maxence Lacroix. However, the 'Eagles' are not willing to let their leader go cheaply. This is reported by Goal.com news outlet.

According to The Times, the Crystal Palace management has set a price tag of £55 million for the 26-year-old French defender. Having joined from Wolfsburg two years ago, Lacroix has quickly established himself as one of the strongest defenders in the English Premier League with his reliable performances at Selhurst Park.

New prices and negotiations in the transfer market

Crystal Palace has taken a firm stance in negotiations. Several factors contribute to this. Firstly, the player's current contract runs for another three years. Secondly, recent market trends, particularly the valuations of defenders like Jan Paul van Hecke and Luka Vuskovic at over £50 million, provide the 'Eagles' with a basis to increase their demands.

Chelsea, for its part, is also working on clearing out its squad. Reports suggest the club plans to part ways with Axel Disasi permanently. Additionally, Trevoh Chalobah is expected to leave the team, with Italian club Como showing serious interest. Although Alonso's team has already secured the transfer of Marco Palestra from Atalanta for £43 million, Lacroix is expected to further strengthen the center of the defense.

Crystal Palace is already preparing for a potential departure. The club has signed former Barcelona player Oscar Mingueza as a free agent. Furthermore, Augsburg defender Chrislain Matsima is also on the team's radar.

Goal.com notes that the sale of Lacroix could be another highly profitable deal for Crystal Palace. In recent years, the club has developed a unique transfer policy by discovering talents like Marc Guehi, Michael Olise, and Eberechi Eze and selling them for high fees.