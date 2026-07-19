Kylian Mbappe on Didier Deschamps' departure: "We couldn't give our coach a worthy farewell"

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Kylian Mbappe on Didier Deschamps' departure: "We couldn't give our coach a worthy farewell"

France national team captain Kylian Mbappe shared his thoughts following the World Cup disappointment. The forward admitted that the team failed to live up to the expectations of long-time head coach Didier Deschamps before his resignation, as reported by Goal.com. reports that.

Through his social media, Mbappe expressed gratitude to the tactician who led 'Les Bleus' for 14 years. He emphasized that the players should have won the farewell tournament to give him a fitting gift. However, the early exit was viewed as a collective failure of the team.

The end of a historic era

"Today is your last dance. We should have provided a better ending for someone who gave us so much, but we couldn't manage it," wrote the 27-year-old forward. According to him, Deschamps laid the foundation for one of the most successful periods in French football history and played a key role in the team's resurgence.

Didier Deschamps had been managing the national team since 2012. Under his leadership, France won the 2018 World Cup in Russia and also became the UEFA Nations League champion. Nevertheless, the coach's cautious playing style was frequently criticized by local media and fans.

Mbappe also addressed these criticisms in his message. "People didn't always appreciate your greatness, but time and history will put everything in its place. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to represent my country on the most prestigious stages," the team captain added.

Future changes

The partnership between Kylian Mbappe and Didier Deschamps lasted nearly a decade. The coach first called up the young talent to the national team on March 25, 2017. Since then, Mbappe has become one of the biggest stars in world football.

France's upcoming match against England is expected to be the final game for Deschamps. Reports are growing that Zinedine Zidane may take over the coaching position. Mbappe wished his mentor success in his future career and emphasized that the legacy he left behind will always be cherished by the team.

FranceKylian MbappeDidier DeschampsWorld CupZinedine Zidane
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