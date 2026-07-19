Sobolev saves the day in the final seconds: Zenit are the Russian Super Cup winners!

·18·Sport
Sobolev saves the day in the final seconds: Zenit are the Russian Super Cup winners!

The Russian Super Cup match turned into a true football drama. Spartak were close to victory until the final seconds of regulation time, but Aleksandr Sobolev first equalized and then converted the decisive penalty in the shootout.

Zenit won 4-2 on penalties after the match ended 1-1, securing their tenth Russian Super Cup title in history.

Spartak opened the scoring

Christopher Martins put the Muscovites ahead in the 25th minute at the Sovkombank Arena in Nizhny Novgorod.

After that, Spartak held their minimal lead for a long time. Just as regulation time was ending and the 'Red-Whites' were one step away from the trophy, the situation changed dramatically.

Sobolev punished his former team in the final seconds

In the 90+9th minute, Zenit were awarded a penalty. Aleksandr Sobolev stepped up and capitalized on the opportunity to level the score at 1-1.

In the penalty shootout to determine the winner, the St. Petersburg striker also had the final say. Zenit players converted four spot-kicks, while Spartak missed two — 4-2.

Russian Super Cup — 2026

Zenit — Spartak 1-1
Penalty shootout — 4-2

Goals: Christopher Martins, 25 — Aleksandr Sobolev, 90+9, penalty.

Zenit set a new record

This trophy marks Zenit's tenth Russian Super Cup title in history. The St. Petersburg club has further improved its own record in this competition.

The team won the Super Cup in 2008, 2011, 2015, 2016, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2026. Spartak has now lost five finals, having won the trophy only in 2017.

Zenit's history also includes a Soviet-era title: the Leningrad club won the Season Cup in 1985.

Clash of the Champion and Cup Winner

Zenit participated in the Super Cup as the 2025/26 Russian champions. Sergey Semak's team finished the season in first place with 68 points, securing their eleventh league title.

Spartak reached the final as the Russian Cup winners. The Muscovites drew 1-1 with Krasnodar in the Superfinal and won 4-3 on penalties.

But this time, luck turned away from Spartak in the shootout. Zenit saved a nearly lost final in the final seconds and started the new season with a historic trophy.

ZenitSpartakRussian Super CupFootballAleksandr Sobolev
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