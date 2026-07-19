Liverpool set to sign new South American star

English club Liverpool continues its search for promising young talent in the transfer market. The Merseyside club is very close to finalizing the transfer of 17-year-old Samuel Martinez from the Colombian team Atletico Nacional. This deal is part of the club's strategy to build a foundation for the future. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to The Athletic, Liverpool will spend approximately £750,000 for the young Colombian talent. Samuel Martinez has already visited Merseyside and completed the final formalities of the transfer. However, he will not make his Premier League debut immediately.

Under the terms of the agreement, Martinez will remain with Atletico Nacional until next summer. Liverpool's management preferred that the player continue his development in an environment he is familiar with. At the same time, the English club's specialists will monitor his training and physical condition remotely.

How did he catch the scouts' eyes?

Samuel Martinez caught the attention of Liverpool scouts with his brilliant performances at the South American U-17 Championship held in April this year. During the tournament, he became the leader of the Colombia youth national team and contributed significantly to the victory over Argentina in the final. It was this success in the tournament that led to him being noticed by European giants.

A number of the club's experienced specialists worked seriously on this transfer, including head of South American scouting Fernando Troiani and director of global talent Matt Newberry. As a result of their efforts, the Merseyside club managed to beat other teams in the competition.

Liverpool has recently been recruiting young talent from around the world to strengthen its academy. The transfers of players such as Senegalese defender Mor Talla Ndiaye and Ifeanyi Ndukwe from Austria in January also indicate the club's long-term plans. Samuel Martinez is expected to be the next important link in this chain.