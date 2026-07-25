Real Madrid Nears Rodri Transfer and Enters Race for Yan Diomande

·50·Sport
Real Madrid Nears Rodri Transfer and Enters Race for Yan Diomande

The transfer window in European football is entering a hot phase. Real Madrid has started working on several major deals simultaneously to strengthen the squad. In particular, the club has intensified negotiations with Manchester City and Spain national team star Rodri. According to The Athletic, the "Royal Club" has made initial contacts to sign the midfielder in this summer transfer window. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Rodri is currently considered one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. However, the situation regarding his transfer might become slightly complicated. Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca stated at a press conference that the player has undergone back surgery and is sidelined for an indefinite period. Nevertheless, the Real Madrid management sees the Spanish player as the core of the team's future.

The Race for Yan Diomande and Rejected Offers

Another target for the Madrid side is Ivory Coast national team and RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande. According to Bild, Real Madrid has already begun talks with the player's representatives and the German club. The battle for the young winger is extremely fierce, as he is on the radar of almost all European giants.

It is reported that Liverpool offered over 100 million euros for this player, but Leipzig rejected the bid. Additionally, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal are showing serious interest in Yan Diomande's services. Real Madrid aims to use its prestige and financial clout to win this competition.

Another sensational transfer news is related to Arsenal. The Londoners are offering to include one of their players in a swap deal to secure Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez. If this transfer goes through, the balance of power in the English Premier League could change significantly.

Discontent and Transfer Plans in Italian Serie A

The situation at Italian club Napoli is also far from calm. Forward Romelu Lukaku does not want to be a bench player in the team. His agent, Federico Pastorello, spoke about his client's ambitions in an interview with Sky. According to the agent, Lukaku is one of the best strikers in the world and will not agree to remain on the bench behind Rasmus Højlund.

This transfer news shows that Europe's leading clubs have begun a radical squad overhaul ahead of the new season. Especially Real Madrid's moves surrounding names like Rodri and Yan Diomande indicate the team's intention to maintain hegemony not only in Spain but also in the Champions League. The final results of these negotiations are expected to be known in the coming days.

Real MadridRodriTransfersFootball NewsManchester City
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