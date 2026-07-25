Mohamed Salah Close to Beşiktaş: Who Holds the Final Decision?

Rumors about Mohamed Salah's move to Istanbul have shaken the transfer market. Some sources report that the parties have agreed on contract terms, but the latest statement from the Beşiktaş president shows that the deal has not been signed yet.

The Turkish club has sent its final official offer to the Egyptian star. Now, the fate of the transfer depends on the response from Salah and his representatives.

What are the terms reported by Schira?

According to Italian journalist Nicolò Schira, Beşiktaş is close to reaching an agreement with Salah on personal terms. The offer includes a contract valid until 2027 with an option to extend it for another season.

Reports state that the Egyptian player has been offered an annual salary of 12 million euros Salah can join his new club as a free agent since his contract with Liverpool has ended.

Deal details Reported condition Contract duration Until 2027 Extension option Another season Annual salary 12 million euros Transfer status Free agent Official signature Not yet signed

Beşiktaş president clarifies the situation

On July 25, Beşiktaş president Serdal Adalı stated that negotiations are ongoing and the club has presented a final official offer to the player's side.

“Now the decision is up to the player.”

Adalı emphasized that a clear response is expected from Salah and his representatives in the short term. Therefore, although there has been a major approach on personal terms, the transfer cannot be officially considered finalized yet.

Why did negotiations drag on?

It was initially reported that Salah responded positively to moving to Beşiktaş. However, after news of the completed transfer spread, the financial demands of the player's representatives increased, creating a serious obstacle in the negotiations.

Serdal Adalı stated that the commission fee requested by the player's agent reached approximately 35 percent and the club did not accept such a condition. Later, the parties returned to the negotiating table, and Beşiktaş sent its final offer.

Because of this, the situation changed three times within a few days:

Salah's initial consent to the transfer;

difficulties in negotiations due to agent demands;

sending of the final offer by Beşiktaş.

Salah's great era at Liverpool has ended

Liverpool officially announced in March that Salah would leave the club at the end of the 2025/26 season. The Egyptian forward played for the English team for nine years and became one of the greatest players in club history.

He scored 257 goals in 441 appearances for Liverpool. Salah won the Premier League, Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, and a number of domestic trophies with the team twice.

The arrival of such a player in the Turkish championship will be a huge event for Beşiktaş not only from a sporting perspective, but also commercially and in terms of image.

Three possible outcomes of the transfer

There are three scenarios in the current situation:

Salah accepts the final offer and Beşiktaş officially announces the transfer. The parties discuss certain financial terms once again. The player rejects the offer and chooses an option in Saudi Arabia or another championship.

There are serious reports that Salah has agreed to move to Turkey. But until the contract is signed, it is too early to call him a Beşiktaş player. In the transfer market, a verbal agreement is not a marriage, it is just matchmaking.

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