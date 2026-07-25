AI-Fatigued Users: Librarians Are Teaching How to Disable AI Systems

·84·Technology
AI-Fatigued Users: Librarians Are Teaching How to Disable AI Systems

Although artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly gaining popularity in the world of modern technology, not all users are welcoming this innovation. On the contrary, the mandatory integration of AI features into devices by major tech companies is causing objections from many people. Therefore, special workshops on avoiding AI and completely disabling it on devices are becoming popular in US libraries. Techcrunch.com reports this.

Organized by South Philadelphia librarian Charlie Bailey, the classes titled "Avoiding AI" sparked unexpectedly high interest. In an interview with TechCrunch, Bailey noted that people are tired of tools they did not ask for and that are being forced into their daily lives. In his classes, adults are learning how to block systems like Apple Intelligence and Gemini provided by Google on their smartphones.

According to the librarian, such training is part of digital literacy, serving to restore user control over their technological choices. In many modern devices, AI features are designed in such a way that opting out of them has become a rather technically complex process for the average user.

Protest against mandatory innovation

One of the founders of this movement, Maine librarian Hannah Cyrus, says that people often come with simple questions: "Why is this system trying to write an email for me?" or "Why is it summarizing a single-sentence message that I can read myself?". Users are dissatisfied with the interference of artificial intelligence in their personal data and daily workflows.

Ms. Cyrus noted that while computer literacy classes usually attracted only a few people, registration for the workshops on disabling AI had to be closed ahead of schedule. Demand was so high that the sessions were also livestreamed via the Zoom platform. This shows that there is a unique resistance in society against the "AI everywhere" policy of giants like Apple, Google, and Microsoft.

During the workshops, participants are assisted in the following main areas:

  • Blocking AI chatbots on smartphones and computers;
  • Stopping automatic text generation features in email services;
  • Hiding AI-generated summaries in search engines;
  • Banning the use of personal data for training AI models.
Librarians believe that technological progress should leave the user with a choice. Currently, dozens of specialists worldwide are contacting Hannah Cyrus asking for training materials on these workshops. This trend may force tech companies in the future to pay more attention to user preferences when introducing their products.

Artificial IntelligenceAppleGoogleTechnologyDigital Literacy
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

AMD Extends AM5 Platform Lifespan: Zen 7 Processors and AM6 OutlookAMD Extends AM5 Platform Lifespan: Zen 7 Processors and AM6 OutlookToday, 13:29New Era in Taiwan: Electron Beam Lithography System to Be InstalledNew Era in Taiwan: Electron Beam Lithography System to Be InstalledToday, 12:59Innovative Aircraft Factory Requiring No Airport Being Built in the USAInnovative Aircraft Factory Requiring No Airport Being Built in the USAToday, 12:25Honor Unveils the World's First "Smartphone-Robot": Capabilities of the New DeviceHonor Unveils the World's First "Smartphone-Robot": Capabilities of the New DeviceToday, 11:58Historic Internet Blackout in India's Capital: Political Crisis and Digital DisruptionHistoric Internet Blackout in India's Capital: Political Crisis and Digital DisruptionToday, 11:22SpaceX Completes Construction of World's Tallest Mechazilla Tower at Cape CanaveralSpaceX Completes Construction of World's Tallest Mechazilla Tower at Cape CanaveralToday, 10:54
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design