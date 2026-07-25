Newcastle Starts Talks with Milan Over Fikayo Tomori Transfer

England's Newcastle United has shown serious interest in AC Milan central defender Fikayo Tomori as they aim to strengthen their defensive line. The "Magpies" have made an official bid to bring the player back to the English Premier League. For Eddie Howe's team, which lost many points last season due to defensive issues, Tomori remains one of their main targets. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to information published by MilanNews24, Newcastle has sent an initial offer of 15 million euros to the Milan club. However, this sum did not satisfy the Italian side. Milan's management does not want to let Tomori go cheaply, as he is one of their most experienced defenders, and is ready to continue transfer negotiations.

Discrepancy in negotiations and the price issue

Currently, the financial gap between the parties is not very large. Milan's management is demanding at least 20 million euros including bonuses for the 26-year-old defender. Newcastle, meanwhile, is trying to finalize this deal early in the transfer window. If the English club increases its offer by another 5 million euros, the likelihood of the deal happening is very high.

Last season, Newcastle finished 12th in the English championship and missed out on European qualification. Conceding 55 goals highlights the urgent need for serious reforms in the defensive line. In particular, the heavy defeat suffered against Barcelona in the Champions League Round of 16 (8-3 on aggregate) exposed the team's weak points.

Fikayo Tomori has been playing for Milan since 2021. Initially signed on loan from Chelsea, the defender was later bought outright for 25 million pounds. His current contract with the Rossoneri runs until 2027. During his time in Italy, Tomori has managed to become an integral part of the team.

Looking at the statistics, Tomori has made a total of 214 appearances for Milan, scoring 7 goals and providing 6 assists. Together with his team, he won the Serie A title in the 2021-22 season and the Italian Super Cup in the 2024-25 season. He also made a major contribution to the team reaching the Champions League semi-finals in the 2022-23 season.

According to Goal.com, last season Tomori participated in 37 matches across all competitions and provided 3 assists. Milan finished the season in 5th place and will play in the Europa League next year. Now, the player's desire to return to his homeland and prove himself in a stronger league could be the decisive factor in the transfer.