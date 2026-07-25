Saudi club Al-Nassr and Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo has begun to directly influence the team's transfer policy. The 41-year-old legendary forward is demanding that the club management create an independent and professional system free from external interference, where only the sports department makes decisions.

Zamin.uz presents details of the sensational transfer plans in Saudi football and Ronaldo's personal "offensive" regarding Bruno Fernandes.

1. Putting an end to external interference: Ronaldo's new project

According to 365Scores Arabic, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to build a long-term "empire" around Al-Nassr that can regularly achieve victories in the domestic championship and the AFC Champions League.

Ronaldo's main condition for the club: The formation of Al-Nassr's squad and the conduct of transfer policy must be carried out exclusively by representatives of the club's sports department. External structures must be barred from interfering in the team's internal decisions.

2. The final push for Bruno Fernandes: Cristiano will negotiate personally

Al-Nassr's main target in the summer transfer window is Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.

Latest offer: The Saudis are preparing the ultimate and most lucrative offer for the Portugal national team midfielder.

Ronaldo's role: Ronaldo is personally ready to convince his national team partner to move to Riyadh and join the Al-Nassr project.

Fernandesh's stance: Previously, Bruno preferred to stay in the European elite and repeatedly turned down Saudi clubs. However, this time, Ronaldo's personal factor and a massive financial package could radically change the situation.

Situation surrounding Al-Nassr and Bruno Fernandes transfer

Aspects Actual transfer situation Main transfer target Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United captain) Role of Cristiano Ronaldo Personally overseeing the transfer and convincing the player Financial conditions Financial sustainability certificate obtained, no debts 2026 World Cup statistics Ronaldo: 3 goals in 5 matches (first player to score in 6 World Cups)

3. Green light: Financial restrictions completely lifted

According to Al-Riyadiyah, ahead of the summer transfer window, Al-Nassr successfully obtained a financial sustainability certificate.

Zero debts: The club has no overdue debts or obligations to the Ministry of Sport of Saudi Arabia and the local league. State support: The club received financial support allocated by the state. A significant portion of these funds will be directed precisely toward signing stars of Bruno Fernandes' caliber.

4. Ronaldo and Bruno's performance at the 2026 World Cup

At the 2026 World Cup, 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo played in 5 matches, scored 3 goals, and became the only player in history to score in 6 World Cups, bringing his total number of goals in World Cups to 11.

Bruno Fernandes also participated in all 5 challenging matches for Portugal, contributing 1 assist. The Portugal national team left the tournament in the Round of 16 after losing 0–1 to the eventual tournament champions, Spain. Now, the paths of the two Portuguese stars may cross again in Riyadh.

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Cristiano Ronaldo's status at Al-Nassr is growing stronger, and this is expected to trigger another wave of high-profile transfers in the Saudi league during the summer transfer window.

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Do you think Bruno Fernandes will accept Ronaldo's call and swap Manchester United for Al-Nassr? Leave your thoughts and comments below!