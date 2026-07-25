Plane crashes through house roof in Germany, casualties reported

As a result of a plane crash in northern Germany on July 25, a small aircraft crashed into a residential building, piercing the roof. At least one person was killed and another is considered missing, according to AP News .

According to preliminary data, for reasons currently under investigation, the plane began to descend at around 11:00 local time and crashed into the roof of a private house in the settlement of Ganderkesee in the state of Lower Saxony.

Police reported that there were two people on board the plane. One of them died as a result of the crash. Rescue services are continuing search operations for the second missing person. DPA agency reported that no one was inside the house at the time of the crash. However, it is noted that the building was severely damaged and the risk of its collapse remains.

Following the incident, emergency services and a psychological support team were deployed to the scene. Additionally, residents living within a 100-meter radius around the crash site were evacuated for safety reasons. Power supply along this street was also temporarily cut off as a precautionary measure.