Manchester City Reveals Major Plan for Abdukodir Khusanov (video)

Abdukodir Khusanov's contract extension until 2031 is no ordinary reward. The Manchester City management has openly shown that they see the Uzbek defender as one of the key players of a new era.

Sporting Director Hugo Viana's statement revealed what the club expects from Khusanov in the coming years. Most importantly, City values not just his current level, but his untapped potential.

Massive Faith Until 2031

"Manchester City" has officially announced the signing of a new five-year contract with Abdukodir Khusanov. Accordingly, the 22-year-old central defender will remain in Manchester until the summer of 2031.

Key Information Status Player Abdukodir Khusanov Age 22 years old Position Central defender Joined City January 2025 New Contract Until summer 2031 Head Coach Enzo Maresca

Khusanov has grown significantly in terms of confidence and status over the 18 months since arriving in England. The club described him as a player who became one of the most reliable members of the squad in the 2025/26 season.

What Impressed Viana Most

Hugo Viana emphasized that the club is extremely pleased with Khusanov's adaptation to English football and his rapid development. According to the sporting director, the Uzbek player possesses the physical and technical qualities necessary for a top-level central defender.

"However, this is only the beginning."

In Viana's view, Khusanov's best football years are still ahead. The club believes his speed, physical strength, ball-playing ability, and defensive skills will reach an even higher level in the future.

The sporting director also specifically noted that Khusanov could play a prominent role in Enzo Maresca's long-term plans. This assessment means the new contract is not just a reward for last season, but a major investment in the future.

How Did Khusanov Earn This Trust?

In his first 47 appearances for Manchester City, the Uzbek defender became one of the Premier League's standout young players. His blistering pace and determination in duels received special praise among the Manchester club's fans.

In the second half of the 2025/26 season, Khusanov:

Played in 16 of the last 19 Premier League matches;

Formed a solid central defensive partnership with Marc Guéhi;

Played an important role in the FA Cup and League Cup finals;

Made the final three for the club's player of the season award;

Contributed to Uzbekistan reaching the World Cup for the first time in history.

It was these consistent performances in the decisive part of the season that changed Khusanov's status at the club. He is no longer just a talent signed for the future, but a defender who can be relied upon in big matches.

Khusanov Stated His New Mission Openly

Abdukodir Khusanov called the new contract a huge day for himself and his family. He emphasized that he enjoys every minute spent in Manchester, growing as a player and learning many new aspects.

"My new mission is to impress Enzo Maresca and his coaching staff."

The defender has now set a primary goal to regularly break into the starting lineup. He also expressed gratitude to City fans for supporting his adaptation to England and the Premier League.

A new era is beginning at the Manchester club. Enzo Maresca was appointed head coach after Pep Guardiola and signed a contract until 2029. This means Khusanov now has to prove himself all over again to the new manager.

What Is the True Meaning of This Contract?

The new agreement does not automatically guarantee Khusanov a spot in the starting XI. At a club like Manchester City, competition starts afresh every season and every match.

However, the contract until 2031 sends three important signals:

The club sees Khusanov as part of a long-term project;

The management is satisfied with his development rate;

He is expected to be given a major opportunity in the Maresca era.

Now the decisive phase begins. Khusanov's task is not just to secure a big contract, but to justify this trust with consistent performances on the pitch. City believes in his future — now it is up to the player.

Do you think Abdukodir Khusanov can become a permanent regular starter for Manchester City in the Enzo Maresca era? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the article with football fans on Telegram.