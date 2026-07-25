Three giants fight for Rodri: who is the favorite

One of the biggest transfer battles of the summer could soon kick off in the European transfer market. Real Madrid views the World Cup's best player, Rodri, as their main target, but PSG and Barcelona's surprise move has completely changed the situation.

It is reported that the Spanish midfielder himself is leaning towards the Madrid option. However, there is no official agreement with Manchester City — meaning the decisive battle is just beginning.

PSG took the first practical step

According to RMC Sport, PSG has contacted the management of Manchester City regarding Rodri's transfer. The Parisians have initiated preliminary talks to find out the player's price, the club's stance, and potential deal terms.

So far, there is no information about an official bid being submitted. Nevertheless, PSG's direct approach to the Manchester club shows that their interest has moved past the simple monitoring stage.

Although the Parisians are the latest contenders to enter the transfer race, they are the ones who have made the first practical move.

The arrival of a player like Rodri, who can orchestrate the game, could give PSG control in the center, balance in defense, and experience in big matches.

An injury changed Barcelona's plans

Barcelona's interest in Rodri intensified following Frenkie de Jong's serious injury. The Catalan club officially announced that the Dutch midfielder suffered a tear in his right knee's medial collateral ligament.

Since De Jong could be out for several months, the club is exploring options to strengthen its midfield. Reports indicate that the management views Rodri not as a short-term replacement, but as a strategic player capable of rebuilding the midfield.

The main challenges for Barcelona are numerous:

finding significant funds for the transfer;

freeing up space in the wage bill;

persuading Manchester City to sell;

competing with the financial power of Real Madrid and PSG.

Therefore, even though the Catalans' interest is serious, the feasibility of the deal remains uncertain for now.

Why does everyone want Rodri specifically?

The 30-year-old midfielder played a decisive role in Spain's triumph at the 2026 World Cup and won the tournament's best player award, the Ballon d'Or.

During the tournament, he completed 747 accurate passes, recording a 93 percent passing accuracy. Rodri was also the player who covered the most distance at the tournament.

Rodri's Strengths Benefit to the Team Ball Control Sets the game tempo Positional Awareness Connects defense and attack Accurate Passing Breaks opponent pressing Big Game Experience Provides stability under pressure Physical Fitness Fully controls the center of the pitch

Rodri is not just a standard defensive midfielder. He is a player who dictates the team's style of play and implements the coach's tactical ideas on the pitch.

Why is Real Madrid still the main favorite?

Despite the moves by PSG and Barcelona, Real Madrid is still considered the primary favorite in the race for Rodri. Sources report that the player prefers to play in Madrid and that the parties may have reached a verbal understanding on personal terms.

However, there is an important distinction here:

A verbal agreement is not an official contract.

Even if Real Madrid reaches an agreement with Rodri, they must secure Manchester City's consent. Naturally, the Mancunians will not easily let go of the cornerstone of their playing system.

For the Madrid club, Rodri's transfer could solve several problems simultaneously:

bringing in a true controller for the midfield;

strengthening the balance in front of the defense;

adding an experienced leader to the young players;

having a player who can manage the game tempo in big matches.

What will decide the fate of the transfer?

In the current situation, the three clubs' prospects look different:

Club Key Advantage Major Obstacle Real Madrid Player's potential preference Agreeing with City PSG Massive financial muscle Persuading Rodri to come to Paris Barcelona Return to Spain and a key role Financial restrictions

The final decision will be driven by Rodri's desire, the conditions set by Manchester City, and the scale of official bids. For now, PSG has opened the transfer door, Barcelona is analyzing the situation, and Real Madrid trusts the player's choice.

However, without an official bid and an agreement between the clubs, Rodri's move to Madrid is not a done deal. In the transfer market, 'almost done' can turn into 'never happened' overnight—that is football's fine line, much like an offside flag.

Which club do you think Rodri should choose: Real Madrid, PSG, or Barcelona? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the article with football fans on Telegram.