Barcelona releases statement regarding tragic accident at Spotify Camp Nou

·92·Sport
Barcelona releases statement regarding tragic accident at Spotify Camp Nou

Spanish club Barcelona has expressed its condolences following a tragic incident during ongoing renovation work at its home stadium, the Spotify Camp Nou complex. The death of a construction worker at the site has deeply saddened the Catalan club and the wider public. This incident marks the first fatality associated with the large-scale renovation process that has been underway since June 2023. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the deceased worker was 54 years old and a member of the large team working on the stadium's renewal. Preliminary information indicates the tragedy occurred while the worker was performing painting duties on an elevated platform. Law enforcement agencies are currently investigating the incident.

Club leadership's reaction

Barcelona released an official statement expressing its readiness to provide comprehensive assistance to the family members of the deceased worker. The statement emphasized that the club leadership and all staff are deeply saddened by this loss. In particular, club president Joan Laporta has taken personal control of the situation.

"FC Barcelona deeply regrets the death of a worker as a result of an accident during the renovation work at the Spotify Camp Nou. President Joan Laporta personally expresses his condolences to the deceased's family and states the club's readiness to provide all necessary support on behalf of the club," the official statement reads.

Currently, the Catalan police (Mossos d'Esquadra) and the Department of Labor have initiated an investigation into the case. In accordance with standard protocols, compliance with workplace safety rules and the exact causes of death are being examined. It is worth noting that the Spotify Camp Nou project is one of the largest infrastructure projects in Spain.

Renovation process and safety issues

The Spotify Camp Nou reconstruction project symbolizes a new era for Barcelona. According to the project, the stadium's capacity will reach 105,000 spectators, making it one of the most modern sports arenas in the world. Thousands of workers have been involved in the construction process, with work being carried out in several phases.

Until now, the project has faced a number of difficulties, including permit issues and complaints regarding working conditions. Specialists are currently working on installing the compression ring that will support the stadium's new roof. This tragedy has once again brought to the forefront the need to strengthen safety measures in major construction projects in Spain.

Barcelona fans and the football community are expressing condolences to the deceased's relatives on social media. The club has strongly emphasized that it will not leave the worker's family alone in these difficult times and will assist with all legal procedures.

BarcelonaSpotify Camp NouJoan LaportaSpanish FootballAccident
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Lionel Messi to Miss MLS All-Star Game: Why Won't He Be Punished?Lionel Messi to Miss MLS All-Star Game: Why Won't He Be Punished?Today, 13:39Jose Mourinho Blocks Vinicius Junior Transfer: Arsenal's Plan in JeopardyJose Mourinho Blocks Vinicius Junior Transfer: Arsenal's Plan in JeopardyToday, 13:34Liverpool new signing Jeremy Jacquet debut date revealedLiverpool new signing Jeremy Jacquet debut date revealedToday, 12:57Victory Without Messi: Casemiro Debuts, Suárez Decides the Game (Video)Victory Without Messi: Casemiro Debuts, Suárez Decides the Game (Video)Today, 12:26Ruben Amorim After Debut at Milan: Players Do Not Understand the New System YetRuben Amorim After Debut at Milan: Players Do Not Understand the New System YetToday, 12:18Manchester City Joins the Race for Yan Diomande: Competition with Real Madrid and PSGManchester City Joins the Race for Yan Diomande: Competition with Real Madrid and PSGToday, 12:16
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed