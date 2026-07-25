Barcelona releases statement regarding tragic accident at Spotify Camp Nou

Spanish club Barcelona has expressed its condolences following a tragic incident during ongoing renovation work at its home stadium, the Spotify Camp Nou complex. The death of a construction worker at the site has deeply saddened the Catalan club and the wider public. This incident marks the first fatality associated with the large-scale renovation process that has been underway since June 2023. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the deceased worker was 54 years old and a member of the large team working on the stadium's renewal. Preliminary information indicates the tragedy occurred while the worker was performing painting duties on an elevated platform. Law enforcement agencies are currently investigating the incident.

Club leadership's reaction

Barcelona released an official statement expressing its readiness to provide comprehensive assistance to the family members of the deceased worker. The statement emphasized that the club leadership and all staff are deeply saddened by this loss. In particular, club president Joan Laporta has taken personal control of the situation.

"FC Barcelona deeply regrets the death of a worker as a result of an accident during the renovation work at the Spotify Camp Nou. President Joan Laporta personally expresses his condolences to the deceased's family and states the club's readiness to provide all necessary support on behalf of the club," the official statement reads.

Currently, the Catalan police (Mossos d'Esquadra) and the Department of Labor have initiated an investigation into the case. In accordance with standard protocols, compliance with workplace safety rules and the exact causes of death are being examined. It is worth noting that the Spotify Camp Nou project is one of the largest infrastructure projects in Spain.

Renovation process and safety issues

The Spotify Camp Nou reconstruction project symbolizes a new era for Barcelona. According to the project, the stadium's capacity will reach 105,000 spectators, making it one of the most modern sports arenas in the world. Thousands of workers have been involved in the construction process, with work being carried out in several phases.

Until now, the project has faced a number of difficulties, including permit issues and complaints regarding working conditions. Specialists are currently working on installing the compression ring that will support the stadium's new roof. This tragedy has once again brought to the forefront the need to strengthen safety measures in major construction projects in Spain.

Barcelona fans and the football community are expressing condolences to the deceased's relatives on social media. The club has strongly emphasized that it will not leave the worker's family alone in these difficult times and will assist with all legal procedures.