Rizvan Kuniev Explodes in the Third Round: Will the UFC Rankings Change?

At UFC Fight Night 282 in the UAE, the clash between two ranked heavyweight fighters ended even more intensely than expected. Russia's Rizvan Kuniev broke Tyrell Fortune's resistance in the third round, securing a crucial victory via technical knockout.

This result gave Kuniev not just another win, but also the opportunity to climb higher in the UFC heavyweight rankings. Now the main question is: which notable opponent will the promotion give him next?

Neighbors in the rankings met in the Octagon

Before the fight, Rizvan Kuniev was ranked eighth in the UFC heavyweight division, while America's Tyrell Fortune held the ninth spot. Therefore, this matchup was of great importance for both athletes in solidifying their positions in the division.

Key Information Rizvan Kuniev Tyrell Fortune Weight Class Heavyweight Heavyweight Ranking Before Fight 8th place 9th place Result Win Loss Method of Finish Technical Knockout Loss by Technical Knockout Round 3 3

In his previous UFC fight, Fortune defeated Marcin Tybura and entered the bout against Kuniev with a record of 18 wins and 3 losses.

The decisive moment arrived in the third round

Throughout the fight, Kuniev increased the pressure on his opponent. In the third round, the Russian athlete's powerful knee strikes and successive attacks put Fortune in a difficult position.

Seeing that the American fighter could no longer intelligently defend himself, the referee stopped the bout prematurely. Thus, Kuniev was declared the winner by technical knockout.

Kuniev defeated his closest-ranked opponent without leaving it to the judges' decision.

In the heavyweight division, a single precise strike can change the fate of a fight. At the crucial moment, Kuniev did not rush, achieving success through pressure and combinations of strikes.

Kuniev's record improved further

The victory over Tyrell Fortune marked Rizvan Kuniev's 14th professional success. His record also includes three losses, one draw, and one no-contest.

Breakdown of Kuniev's victories:

7 by knockout or technical knockout;

2 by submission;

4 by judges' decision;

1 by other method.

His strengths are not limited to punching power alone. According to UFC data, Kuniev also possesses a wrestling base, high takedown defense, and the ability to control opponents on the ground.

What does this victory give Kuniev?

Kuniev finished the number nine-ranked fighter ahead of schedule. Logically, this result could bring him closer to the heavyweight top seven and increase his chances of facing a higher-ranked opponent next.

His potential next steps:

Moving up in the UFC rankings;

Securing a fight with a top-7 representative;

Continuing a winning streak;

Moving closer to championship title contenders in the future.

However, competition in the heavyweight division is very high. One big win opens the door, but to enter the title race, Kuniev must maintain this level in his upcoming fights.

The biggest test starts now

Finishing Tyrell Fortune via technical knockout was an important statement for Kuniev. By defeating his close-ranked opponent, he showed he can close out a fight when needed.

Now the UFC's decision is crucial: will Kuniev be given a marquee opponent from the top of the rankings next, or will he have to defend his spot once more? The answer will determine how fast his path to the championship opens up.

Who do you think Rizvan Kuniev should face in his next heavyweight bout? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the news with UFC fans on Telegram.