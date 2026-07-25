Rizvan Kuniev Explodes in the Third Round: Will the UFC Rankings Change?

·45·Sport
Rizvan Kuniev Explodes in the Third Round: Will the UFC Rankings Change?

At UFC Fight Night 282 in the UAE, the clash between two ranked heavyweight fighters ended even more intensely than expected. Russia's Rizvan Kuniev broke Tyrell Fortune's resistance in the third round, securing a crucial victory via technical knockout.

This result gave Kuniev not just another win, but also the opportunity to climb higher in the UFC heavyweight rankings. Now the main question is: which notable opponent will the promotion give him next?

Neighbors in the rankings met in the Octagon

Before the fight, Rizvan Kuniev was ranked eighth in the UFC heavyweight division, while America's Tyrell Fortune held the ninth spot. Therefore, this matchup was of great importance for both athletes in solidifying their positions in the division.

Key Information

Rizvan Kuniev

Tyrell Fortune

Weight Class

Heavyweight

Heavyweight

Ranking Before Fight

8th place

9th place

Result

Win

Loss

Method of Finish

Technical Knockout

Loss by Technical Knockout

Round

3

3

In his previous UFC fight, Fortune defeated Marcin Tybura and entered the bout against Kuniev with a record of 18 wins and 3 losses.

The decisive moment arrived in the third round

Throughout the fight, Kuniev increased the pressure on his opponent. In the third round, the Russian athlete's powerful knee strikes and successive attacks put Fortune in a difficult position.

Seeing that the American fighter could no longer intelligently defend himself, the referee stopped the bout prematurely. Thus, Kuniev was declared the winner by technical knockout.

Kuniev defeated his closest-ranked opponent without leaving it to the judges' decision.

In the heavyweight division, a single precise strike can change the fate of a fight. At the crucial moment, Kuniev did not rush, achieving success through pressure and combinations of strikes.

Kuniev's record improved further

The victory over Tyrell Fortune marked Rizvan Kuniev's 14th professional success. His record also includes three losses, one draw, and one no-contest.

Breakdown of Kuniev's victories:

  • 7 by knockout or technical knockout;

  • 2 by submission;

  • 4 by judges' decision;

  • 1 by other method.

His strengths are not limited to punching power alone. According to UFC data, Kuniev also possesses a wrestling base, high takedown defense, and the ability to control opponents on the ground.

What does this victory give Kuniev?

Kuniev finished the number nine-ranked fighter ahead of schedule. Logically, this result could bring him closer to the heavyweight top seven and increase his chances of facing a higher-ranked opponent next.

His potential next steps:

  • Moving up in the UFC rankings;

  • Securing a fight with a top-7 representative;

  • Continuing a winning streak;

  • Moving closer to championship title contenders in the future.

However, competition in the heavyweight division is very high. One big win opens the door, but to enter the title race, Kuniev must maintain this level in his upcoming fights.

The biggest test starts now

Finishing Tyrell Fortune via technical knockout was an important statement for Kuniev. By defeating his close-ranked opponent, he showed he can close out a fight when needed.

Now the UFC's decision is crucial: will Kuniev be given a marquee opponent from the top of the rankings next, or will he have to defend his spot once more? The answer will determine how fast his path to the championship opens up.

Who do you think Rizvan Kuniev should face in his next heavyweight bout? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the news with UFC fans on Telegram.

Rizvan KunievTyrell FortuneUFCUnited Arab EmiratesMarcin Tybura
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Lionel Messi to Miss MLS All-Star Game: Why Won't He Be Punished?Lionel Messi to Miss MLS All-Star Game: Why Won't He Be Punished?Today, 13:39Jose Mourinho Blocks Vinicius Junior Transfer: Arsenal's Plan in JeopardyJose Mourinho Blocks Vinicius Junior Transfer: Arsenal's Plan in JeopardyToday, 13:34Liverpool new signing Jeremy Jacquet debut date revealedLiverpool new signing Jeremy Jacquet debut date revealedToday, 12:57Victory Without Messi: Casemiro Debuts, Suárez Decides the Game (Video)Victory Without Messi: Casemiro Debuts, Suárez Decides the Game (Video)Today, 12:26Ruben Amorim After Debut at Milan: Players Do Not Understand the New System YetRuben Amorim After Debut at Milan: Players Do Not Understand the New System YetToday, 12:18Manchester City Joins the Race for Yan Diomande: Competition with Real Madrid and PSGManchester City Joins the Race for Yan Diomande: Competition with Real Madrid and PSGToday, 12:16
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed