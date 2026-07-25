Magomed Tuchalov Passes UFC Debut Test: Winning Streak Continues

Undefeated Magomed Tuchalov did not face an easy opponent in his first UFC fight. Brazilian Brendson Ribeiro put up fierce resistance in the opening round, but the 26-year-old athlete turned the tide as the bout progressed.

At the end of three rounds, all judges reached a unanimous decision. Thus, representing the UAE, Tuchalov started his career in the biggest MMA promotion with a victory and maintained his perfect professional record.

From the Caucasus through Dubai to the UFC

Magomed Tuchalov hails from Makhachkala in Russia's Dagestan region and now fights out of Dubai representing the UAE. According to official UFC data, he had won all six of his fights prior to his octagon debut.

Tuchalov had finished all six of his previous opponents ahead of schedule:

five by knockout or technical knockout;

one by submission;

no fights reached the judges' decision.

Therefore, his bout against the experienced Ribeiro was not only his UFC debut but also the first serious test showing how Tuchalov would handle a long and grueling fight.

The debut did not start easy

The light heavyweight bout at the UFC event in Abu Dhabi did not initially go according to Tuchalov's script. Ribeiro applied pressure in the first round, forcing the debutant to act cautiously with dangerous strikes.

However, Tuchalov did not panic. Starting from the second round, he controlled the distance better, began taking his opponent to the mat, and utilized his physical superiority.

Tuchalov's main achievement was changing his game plan after a difficult start and taking control of the fight.

In the third round, the UAE representative used his judo and wrestling skills to take Ribeiro down multiple times. He even attempted to finish the fight early via a kimura submission, but the Brazilian fighter held on until the final bell.

Judges scored identically

After three rounds, all three judges declared Tuchalov the winner. The official scorecard was three times 29:28.

Statistic Magomed Tuchalov Brendson Ribeiro Pre-fight record 6–0 17–10 Result Win Loss Judges' score 29:28, 29:28, 29:28 — Fight duration 3 rounds 3 rounds New record 7–0 17–11

Thus, for the first time in his career, Tuchalov went the distance to the judges' decision. This time he could not knock out his opponent, but he demonstrated the ability to maintain pace over three rounds, get out of difficult situations, and adapt tactically.

Ribeiro's experience did not help either

Brendson Ribeiro had experience fighting in the UFC octagon and against top-tier opponents. The Brazilian athlete entered the bout with 17 wins and 10 losses. The UFC had also presented him as an experienced and dangerous test for Tuchalov.

Although Ribeiro used his experience in the first round, in the subsequent minutes he could not find an answer to Tuchalov's physical pressure and grappling. As a result, he accepted the 11th loss of his professional career.

7–0: Now the real tests begin

It's hard to say Tuchalov's UFC debut went perfectly: he ran into trouble in the first round and took a fight to the judges' scorecards for the first time. But precisely this aspect increases the value of the victory.

He answered important questions:

showed he doesn't lose composure under pressure;

proved he can endure a three-round pace;

demonstrated he is not just a knockout artist;

was able to use his wrestling dominance even at the UFC level.

Now Tuchalov's record is 7 fights, 7 wins. However, the first victory in the UFC is merely an entry ticket, not the peak. As future opponents get tougher, his defensive lapses when absorbing strikes and his striking defense will face even harsher tests.

Do you think Magomed Tuchalov can break into the UFC light heavyweight rankings? Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with MMA fans on Telegram.