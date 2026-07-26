Real Madrid and Juventus Active on Transfer Market: Michael Olise and Emiliano Martinez in Focus

·44·Sport
Real Madrid and Juventus Active on Transfer Market: Michael Olise and Emiliano Martinez in Focus

The transfer window in European football is heating up. Continuing its strategy of strengthening the squad with young and talented players, Spain's Real Madrid has outlined its plans regarding Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise. At the same time, major transfers are also expected in Italian Serie A, according to Goal.com reports .

According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, Michael Olise has expressed a desire to join Real Madrid. The Spanish giants are also ready to sign the talented French player, though this transfer is unlikely to happen this summer. Madrid has clearly explained its position to the Bayern management: they are ready to buy Olise whenever the German club decides to sell him.

Bayern Does Not Want to Let Go of Michael Olise

However, the Munich club has no intention of letting go of its leader right now. Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund put an end to this matter in a conversation with journalist Maximilian Koch. He emphasized that Olise's move to Real Madrid is not a topic of discussion at the moment. The German club is awaiting the player's return from vacation, and he is planned to be one of the team's key figures next season.

There is also interesting news regarding goalkeepers. Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti confirmed interest in Emiliano Martinez. The Argentina national team goalkeeper intends to leave Aston Villa. In an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, Spalletti stated: "He wants to leave, and we want to fight for trophies. Although we have two goalkeepers in our team, we would like to have him in our squad."

Transfer connections between South America and Europe also continue. Cape Verde national team goalkeeper Vozinha moved from Portuguese club Chaves to Chilean giants Colo-Colo as a free agent. The goalkeeper, who shone at the 2026 World Cup, is expected to undergo a medical and sign a contract with his new team soon.

These transfer news show that Europe's leading clubs are considering not only current needs but also long-term prospects when shaping their squads for the upcoming season. The fact that clubs like Real Madrid are "queuing up" for players like Michael Olise indicates that competition in the future transfer market will intensify even further.

Real MadridBayern MunichJuventusTransfersMichael Olise
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