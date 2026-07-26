Victory Without Messi: Casemiro Debuts, Suárez Decides the Game (Video)

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Victory Without Messi: Casemiro Debuts, Suárez Decides the Game (Video)

Inter Miami Lionel Messisecured three crucial points in their latest match without him. While Luis Suárez decided a tough encounter away against Montreal in the 81st minute, the team's new star Casemiro made his debut.

The crossbar saves the day in the first half

The MLS regular season match took place at Stade Saputo in Montreal. The visitors dominated large parts of the game but struggled to break the deadlock for a long time.

In the 13th minute, Inter Miami goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo made a fine save. Towards the end of the first half, Telasco Segovia's powerful shot from outside the penalty area crashed against the crossbar.

Inter Miami registered 18 shots and enjoyed 56 percent possession throughout the match.

Suárez plays the decisive role once again

The only goal of the match was scored in the 81st minute. After a penalty was awarded against Montreal, Luis Suárez calmly converted the chance to secure a narrow victory for his team.

This was the Uruguayan striker's ninth goal of the current MLS season. Notably, Suárez has scored six goals in his last three league games. His prolific form has handed Inter Miami their sixth consecutive win.

Casemiro's first game in America

Known for his spells at RealMadridand Manchester United, Casemiro made his debut for Inter Miami. The Brazilian midfielder started the match in the central midfield alongside Yannick Bright and Telasco Segovia.

Casemiro officially joined the club on July 22 as a free agent. His contract runs until the end of the 2027 MLS season, with an option to extend until June 2029.

The Brazilian played the full 90 minutes on his debut, completing 57 out of 64 passes and winning back seven balls.

Messi missing from the squad again

Lionel Messi was not included in the matchday squad against Montreal. The Argentine star has not yet returned to club action after reaching the final with his national team at the 2026 World Cup. Due to rest and recovery, he will also miss the MLS All-Star Game.

Despite Messi's absence, Suárez stepped up as a leader. Casemiro's arrival is expected to bring immense experience and added stability to Miami's midfield.

Inter Miami remain near the top

Following the victory, Inter Miami reached 37 points. The team sits second in the Eastern Conference with 11 wins, four draws, and two losses from 17 matches.

Montreal stayed 13th in the Eastern Conference with 15 points. In the overall MLS standings, the Canadian side sits near the bottom.

Match result

MLS regular season

Montreal — Inter Miami — 0:1

Goal: Suárez, 81 — pen.

Inter Miami lineup: Rios Novo, Fray, Moore, Michael, Reguilón (Allen, 59), Bright (Ruiz, 90), Segovia, Casemiro, Silvetti, Berterame (Plembek, 80), Suárez.

Inter Miami will play their next match at home against Columbus Crew on August 1st. Attention will now focus on how quickly Casemiro adapts to his star-studded team and when Messi will return to the pitch.

Lionel MessiLuis SuárezCasemiroInter MiamiMontreal
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