Ruben Amorim After Debut at Milan: Players Do Not Understand the New System Yet

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Ruben Amorim After Debut at Milan: Players Do Not Understand the New System Yet

Ruben Amorim, the new head coach of Italian club Milan, shared his thoughts after his first match in charge of the team. Following a friendly match against Scottish side Celtic in Glasgow, the former Manchester United manager openly admitted that the players are struggling to fully grasp his tactical demands, especially the high-pressing system. This match marked the first serious test for the Portuguese specialist, indicating that a difficult new era lies ahead in the "Rossoneri" camp. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

In the match that ended in a 2:2 draw, Milan moved away from the previous coach's style and attempted to transition to Amorim's aggressive, possession-based philosophy. However, according to ixbt.com, disruptions in team play were observed on the pitch. The coach noted that the conceded goals were the result of errors during the implementation of new ideas, but he positively assessed the team's desire to change its identity.

Pressing and Tactical Challenges

Amorim's defensive system demands great effort from the players, both physically and mentally. In the match against Celtic, Milan's representatives often found themselves caught between two stools: on one hand, they tried to orchestrate a high press, while on the other, they left gaping spaces behind them. The Scottish champions successfully capitalized on these spaces to create dangerous situations.

"For the most part of the game, the pressing mentality has not been fully understood by the team yet, but the core idea is there, and I felt that," — said Ruben Amorim after the match. According to him, the players strived to fight for the ball in every part of the pitch, but these actions currently look disorganized. The coach expressed confidence that over time, physical fitness will improve and the understanding of game situations will increase.

The Portuguese specialist also emphasizes the importance of controlling the game through ball possession. At the current stage, the team spends a lot of time reaching the opponent's penalty area. Amorim did not hide the fact that this process has just begun and a lot of hard work is needed to reach perfection.

Francesco Camarda — The Team's New Hope

Against the backdrop of tactical difficulties, the most joyful news for Milan fans was 18-year-old forward Francesco Camarda. The young talent scored a brace in just seven minutes, saving his team from defeat. In recent months, rumors about loaning him to another club had intensified, but Amorim put an end to this matter.

The coach firmly stated that Francesco Camarda will remain in the first-team squad for the next season. "Camarda will stay with us no matter what. I have great confidence in him and our young players. I am pleased with the game they are showing and believe they have a bright future at this club," — the coach added.

In conclusion, Milan under Ruben Amorim is currently going through a transitional period. Although shortcomings were visible in the debut match, the shining of young stars like Francesco Camarda and the coach's clear plans give hope to the club's fans. How well the team can shape its pressing system before the start of the Serie A season will determine its fate.

AC MilanRuben AmorimFrancesco CamardaFootballTransfers
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