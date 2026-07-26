€120M Transfer Battle: Real Madrid Joins Race for RB Leipzig Star

·39·Sport
€120M Transfer Battle: Real Madrid Joins Race for RB Leipzig Star

The situation surrounding one of the most high-profile deals of the summer transfer window is heating up. Real Madrid has accelerated the transfer of RB Leipzig's 19-year-old Ivorian winger Yan Diomande . The Spanish giants have already come forward with a serious offer, but the German club does not intend to let their player go easily.

Zamin.uz provides a comprehensive analysis of the transfer battle surrounding world football's most sought-after young star, club bids, and the advantages held by Los Blancos.

1. Initial €100 Million Bid and Leipzig's Demands

Bild and Sky Germany report that Real Madrid has already submitted a bid for the wunderkind worth around €100 million (£76.9 million + £8.5 million in add-ons). However, the Bundesliga club rejected this sum.

  • Leipzig's Valuation: The German club values the Ivory Coast international at €130 million .

  • Possible Compromise: Insiders note that the parties could eventually reach an agreement around €120 million .

2. Liverpool and PSG Also in the Race: Real's Hidden Trump Card

Not only Madrid, but other European giants are actively participating in the battle for Diomande.

  • Liverpool: Previously submitted a €100 million bid which was rejected. The Premier League club still maintains interest but does not plan to increase its offer.

  • PSG: The French champions have been closely monitoring the player for several months. Reports suggest Diomande has reached a preliminary agreement with PSG on a long-term contract, but Paris has not yet made an official bid to convince Leipzig to sell.

Real's Main Advantage — Roc Nation Agency:

The Athletic reports that Real's intervention has completely changed the landscape. Diomande's agents are represented by Vinicius Junior's agency, Roc Nation Sports . Currently, they are negotiating Vinicius's contract renewal with Madrid, which significantly eases communications.

Transfer Landscape Surrounding Yan Diomande

Club

Bid Amount

Current Status and Position

RB Leipzig

Asking Price: €120–130M

Trying to extend contract until 2030

Real Madrid

€100M (£76.9M + add-ons)

Rejected, active negotiations underway

Liverpool

~€100M

Rejected, unwilling to raise offer

PSG

No official bid made

Has personal agreement with player

3. From Leganes to Global Sensation in 18 Months

Diomande's career growth has been astonishingly rapid. Just 18 months ago, after playing at DME Sports Academy in Florida, he moved to Leganes and made his La Liga debut.

  • Season at Leipzig: In 33 Bundesliga matches, scored 12 goals and provided 9 assists and played a huge role in helping his team finish 3rd and qualify for the Champions League.

  • World Cup Stats: Representing the Ivory Coast national team, he featured in all 4 World Cup matches, playing a key role in reaching the Round of 16.

  • Record Sale: If this transfer goes through, it will become Leipzig's most expensive sale ever, breaking the records of Josko Gvardiol and Benjamin Sesko.

  • Leganes' Bonus: Spain's Leganes retained a 10% sell-on clause and will earn at least €10M from any deal exceeding €100M.

4. Tactical Plus and Brahim Diaz's Future

Real Madrid views Diomande as a priority target to bolster the right wing. His explosive speed, two-footedness, dribbling, and aggressive counter-pressing ability fit the Madrid coaching staff's system perfectly.

Importantly, Diomande's arrival does not mean Brahim Diazwill leave. Both management and Brahim himself hold a high opinion of the situation, and the Moroccan wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Share this exclusive transfer news with your friends!

The transfer saga surrounding Yan Diomande is expected to be the biggest and most sensational story of the current summer.

Forward this hot football news to your friends and Real Madrid fan groups immediately!

Do you think Real Madrid should pay €120 million for the 19-year-old winger? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Real MadridRB LeipzigYan DiomandeLiverpoolPSG
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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