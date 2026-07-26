Manchester City Joins the Race for Yan Diomande: Competition with Real Madrid and PSG

The next major intrigue in the European football transfer market has officially begun. Premier League champions Manchester City have officially joined the race for RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande. According to Sky Sports, the "Citizens" have verbally indicated that they are ready to prepare a transfer package of approximately 100 million euros for the 19-year-old Ivorian talent. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

This transfer race is becoming extremely complex because Manchester City might be arriving a bit late. According to reports, the young forward has already reached an agreement on personal contract terms with two European giants: Real Madrid and PSG. This is a rare occurrence in the transfer market, and the player having pre-agreements with two clubs simultaneously further complicates the situation.

The Advantage of Real Madrid and PSG

Currently, Real Madrid is the main contender for Diomande. The "Royal Club" has reached a verbal agreement with the player on a contract valid until 2031. The Madrid side submitted an offer to RB Leipzig consisting of 90 million euros in cash and 10 million euros in bonuses, but the German club rejected this sum.

PSG is also not backing down. Although the Parisians have an agreement with the player, they have not yet made an official offer. Nevertheless, they are monitoring the situation closely and established new contacts on Saturday. Meanwhile, Manchester City is currently only flaunting its financial muscle, but the player's personal preference currently leans towards Spain or France.

RB Leipzig's Position and Transfer Fee

The RB Leipzig management does not want to let go of its most valuable asset easily. Diomande's contract with the club runs until 2030, which gives the Germans the upper hand in negotiations. In an interview with Bild, club sporting director Marcel Schäfer firmly stated that Yan Diomande will remain with the team next season.

According to Goal.com, if the transfer goes through, RB Leipzig will demand significantly more than 100 million euros. The club hierarchy has decided not to sell the player for anything less than this amount. As a reminder, Diomande arrived from Spanish club Leganés just a year ago and quickly became one of the brightest stars in the Bundesliga.

So far, Manchester City has not submitted an official written offer, but the club's scouting department and management are looking for ways to respond adequately to the aggressive actions of Real Madrid and PSG. Liverpool had also previously made an inquiry about the player but received a rejection. The most sensational deal of the summer transfer window is expected to revolve precisely around Yan Diomande.