Liverpool new signing Jeremy Jacquet debut date revealed

·30·Sport
Liverpool new signing Jeremy Jacquet debut date revealed

English club Liverpool has made a final decision regarding the debut of their new defender Jeremy Jacquet during the ongoing pre-season tour in the USA. The debut of the French footballer, signed for £60 million, was eagerly awaited by fans. However, the team's coaching staff decided not to risk the health of their expensive acquisition. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

After the match against Sunderland in Nashville, which ended in a 4-2 victory, manager Andoni Iraola provided detailed information about the new defender's condition. According to Goal.com, Jacquet had been sidelined for a long time due to a serious shoulder injury and is currently undergoing the final stage of his recovery.

Debut time and precautionary measures

Andoni Iraola emphasized that there is no need to rush with Jeremy Jacquet. According to him, the player needs time to regain his physical fitness after a months-long break. The coach plans to field the French defender in the final match of the US tour, which will give him some playing practice before the start of the Premier League.

"In the situation with Jeremy, we decided not to take risks. He missed months of action due to a shoulder injury. Therefore, we will give him time to adapt. Most likely, he will take part in the final game of the tour," the coach explained in an interview with the club's official website.

Joe Gomez injury and squad problems

Although Liverpool won against Sunderland, the match was not without losses for the team. The team's experienced and versatile defender Joe Gomez suffered an injury during the game and was forced to leave the pitch. This situation could negatively impact the balance of the team's defensive line ahead of the new season.

Iraola called this injury the worst news of the day. The coach noted that while the training process was going well, the loss of one of the key defenders disrupted plans somewhat. No precise information has been given yet on how serious Gomez's injury is and his recovery timeline.

In the match against Sunderland, the team's attacking players managed to prove themselves. Goals by Kieran Morrison, Dominik Szoboszlai, Federico Chiesa, and Lewis Koumas brought victory to the team. Nevertheless, the coach noted that fatigue was felt in the players' movements due to high humidity and hot weather conditions, and much work still needs to be done on team play.

LiverpoolJeremy JacquetJoe GomezTransferFootball
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