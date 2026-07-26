What is it like to work with José Mourinho? Borja Mayoral reveals unexpected sides of the coach

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What is it like to work with José Mourinho? Borja Mayoral reveals unexpected sides of the coach

Known in the football world by the nickname "The Special One", José Mourinho has always stood out for his complex character and his readiness to do anything for victory. Real Madrid academy graduate and current Getafe striker Borja Mayoral spoke about his time under the Portuguese specialist in an interview with MARCA. Having worked with Mourinho at Roma, the forward touched upon not only the positive aspects but also the coach's tough temperament in the locker room, reports Goal.com. reports .

According to Mayoral, Mourinho's training sessions stand out from other coaches due to their uniqueness. Although the forward did not feature regularly in the starting lineup for Roma, he noted that he greatly enjoyed the daily work process. Training sessions were usually short — lasting from 45 minutes to an hour — but were based on extremely high tempo and constant work with the ball.

Inability to accept defeat and tension in the locker room

Behind Mourinho's successes lies his uncompromising attitude toward defeat. According to Goal.com, this very aspect can negatively affect the atmosphere within the team. Speaking about the coach's behavior after defeats, Mayoral did not hide the fact that some of his words in the locker room hit the players hard.

“The aspect I didn't like was his inability to accept defeat. After a game was lost, he would say disparaging things in the locker room. This applied not only to me, but also to my other teammates. I understand that he is an extremely competitive person and anything can be said under the influence of emotions, but respect for a human being must always come above everything else,” says the Spanish striker.

Nevertheless, Mourinho also knows how to establish close relationships with his disciples. According to Mayoral, "The Special One" frequently communicated with players who had a Real Madrid past, expressing appreciation for their careers. The forward recalls with gratitude that the coach spoke warmly about him in press conferences and acknowledged his hard work.

Mourinho's legacy and current situation

Throughout his career, José Mourinho has won the Champions League twice and triumphed in the Spanish, English, Italian, and Portuguese championships. His victory with Roma in the UEFA Europa Conference League remained one of the most important chapters in the club's history. Currently managing Turkish club Fenerbahçe, the specialist remains in the spotlight with his sharp statements and endless thirst for victory.

Mourinho's style is also well known to Uzbek football fans. The teams he has managed, particularly clubs like Real Madrid and Chelsea, have a large fan base in the country. Mayoral's confessions once again reveal how one of modern football's greatest managers manages a team and the contradictory sides of his character.

Jose MourinhoBorja MayoralRomaReal MadridFootball
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