Real Madrid Makes Major Turn on Transfer Market: Next Plans Revealed

Real Madrid continues active work on fundamentally renewing and strengthening its squad in the current summer transfer window. Amid transfer rumors and hype dubbed "Sumeriana" in the Spanish press, the "royal club" is on the verge of finalizing a number of important agreements. This process involves not only attracting new players but also getting rid of dead weight in the squad. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to the sports publication, the club has already sorted out the transfer of Marc Cucurella. Also, the moves of talented players such as Diomande and Rodri to Madrid are seen as practically done deals. These acquisitions have sparked great interest and optimism among the team's fans, raising expectations ahead of the new season.

Squad balancing strategy

At the current stage, the most important task facing the Real Madrid management is maintaining the transfer balance. Along with buying new players, club management seeks to ensure financial stability by selling players who do not fit into the team's plans. This strategy is considered very important to maintain the club's authority in the transfer market and gain an advantage in negotiations.

Currently, there are issues that need to be resolved in every line of the team. In particular, strengthening the center of defense remains a priority task. To sign a new center-back and midfielder, the club must first review its available resources.

Players expected to leave

The chain of squad changes is primarily related to young defender Raúl Asencio. His departure from the team will allow space for new defenders. Also, Álvaro Carreras is considered one of the players on the transfer list.

Raúl Asencio — main candidate to leave for a new defender to arrive;

Álvaro Carreras — serious interest is being shown by English Premier League clubs;

Rotations in the midfield line.

The interest shown in Álvaro Carreras by a number of English Premier League teams indicates that the player himself is ready to continue his career at another club. This will allow the Madrid club to make a profitable deal and further optimize the squad.

Considering that the transfer window is open until September 1, many unexpected news still await Real Madrid fans ahead. The club's goal is not only to gather a star-studded squad, but also to build healthy competition in every position. This will be a key factor in competing for victory in all tournaments next season, including the Champions League.