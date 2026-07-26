Zeiss Expands Unique Optics Plant for 2nm Chip Production

Germany's Zeiss Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology (Zeiss SMT) has announced a major expansion of its production complex in Oberkochen. As part of this project, new buildings covering 25,000 square meters will be constructed. They will produce unique optical systems for ASML lithography machines used to manufacture the world's most advanced chips. This step is of strategic importance for the global semiconductor industry, as creating modern processors without this optics is impossible, according to Ixbt.com. reports .

Currently, Zeiss's plants in Oberkochen and Wetzlar are the only locations in the world that produce optical columns for EUV (extreme ultraviolet) lithography equipment. As ASML openly admits in its annual report, the volume of lithography machine deliveries directly depends on Zeiss SMT's production capacities. The German company remains the sole supplier of lenses, ultra-precise mirrors, and illumination systems.

A Crucial Link in the Technological Race

The launch of the new complex will accelerate chip production based on 2nm and even smaller process nodes. According to ASML, by 2027 it is planned to increase Low-NA EUV scanner production by 30% from 65 units per year. At the same time, the assembly time for a single lithography system will be reduced from the current 22 weeks to 15–16 weeks. This will make it possible to satisfy the global market demand for smartphones, AI, and server processors much faster.

Creating optical modules for the new generation of systems, known as High-NA EUV, is an extremely complex engineering task. A single optical column consists of over 40,000 parts and weighs 12 tons. The illumination system adds another 25,000 components and weighs 6 tons. Manufacturing equipment of such complexity requires not only high technology but also an ultra-precise environment.

Manufacturing individual mirrors within the optical systems takes several months. The finished parts are tested in giant vacuum chambers weighing over 150 tons. Specialists measure surface deviations with an accuracy down to fractions of a nanometer. Achieving this level of precision is impossible anywhere else in the world, turning Zeiss into a technological monopoly.

Financial Performance and Future Plans

ASML is directing substantial funds to support its key partner. By the end of 2025, loans provided to Zeiss SMT reached 1.91 billion euros, while another 1.19 billion euros were transferred as an advance for future deliveries. These investments are already yielding results: Zeiss SMT's annual revenue grew by 23% to reach 5.055 billion euros, making it the group's largest business segment.

The expansion is not limited to Oberkochen. The company is currently implementing the following projects:

Construction of a new production complex in Wetzlar;

Expansion of "cleanroom" areas in Rossdorf;

Opening of a new innovation center in South Korea.

According to ixbt.com, these expansions will serve as a foundation to prevent a global semiconductor crisis and meet the future demand for cutting-edge chips from giants such as NVIDIA, Apple, and Intel.