Guskov After Yesterday's Fight: "The Captain of Uzbekistan Never Gives Up"

·112·Sport
Guskov After Yesterday's Fight: "The Captain of Uzbekistan Never Gives Up"

Bogdan Guskov suffered a defeat against former UFC champion Magomed Ankalaev in one of the biggest fights of his career. However, in Abu Dhabi, shortly after the defeat, the representative of Uzbekistan sent a brief but firm message to his fans.

"The captain of Uzbekistan never gives up"

Guskov accepted the fight result on social media without excuses or long comments. Despite the defeat, he emphasized that he will return to the octagon.

"Hello friends, greetings to you all. That's how it turned out today. But I will say one thing for sure — 'The Captain of Uzbekistan' never gives up. See you again."

These words from the fighter showed that he will not turn away from his goal even after the defeat. Guskov's message did not mention his next opponent or a return date to the octagon.

Ankalaev ended the fight in the final round

The UFC Fight Night event took place on July 25 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. In the light heavyweight main event, Guskov stepped into the octagon against top-ranked contender and former champion Magomed Ankalaev.

Ankalaev took his opponent to the ground in the fifth round and unleashed a series of strikes. The referee stopped the bout at 2 minutes and 41 seconds, declaring a technical knockout victory for the Russian fighter.

Guskov accepted the big fight on short notice

The Uzbek athlete was not originally supposed to fight Ankalaev at this event. After the former champion's scheduled opponent, Khalil Rountree, withdrew due to injury, Guskov stepped in to take his place.

He accepted the offer with only two weeks left before the fight. Thus, Guskov participated in the main event of a UFC tournament for the first time, going five rounds against the division's number-one ranked fighter. Before the fight, the UFC introduced him as Uzbekistan's highest-ranked representative.

Short preparation, a five-round format, and a former champion — Guskov faced one of the toughest tests of his career in a single night.

Winning streak has come to an end

Following his defeat against Ankalaev, Bogdan Guskov's professional MMA record stands at 18 wins, 4 losses, and 1 draw. His UFC record now consists of 4 wins, 2 losses, and 1 draw.

All of Guskov's 18 professional victories were finishes:

  • 15 knockouts;

  • 3 submissions;

  • 13 first-round finishes.

These numbers keep him established as one of the most dangerous finishers in the light heavyweight division.

What awaits Guskov now?

The fight against Ankalaev slowed down Guskov's rapid ascent in the title race. However, going five rounds against the division's number-one fighter in a short-notice bout means his ranking position may not be entirely ruined.

His next opponent is currently unknown. The most logical scenario is for Guskov to return to the octagon against a similarly ranked opponent and attempt to get back on the winning track.

There was no victory in Abu Dhabi, but Guskov's message is clear: this story is not over here. The two words "See you again" are now a promise until his next fight.

Bogdan GuskovMagomed AnkalaevUzbekistanAbu DhabiUFC
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