7:0 and Championship: Uzbekistan Girls Conquer CAFA

·95·Sport
7:0 and Championship: Uzbekistan Girls Conquer CAFA

The Uzbekistan women's U-20 national team concluded the CAFA Championship in Tajikistan with a true football celebration. Viktoriya Sirota's team scored seven unanswered goals against the hosts in the decisive match, becoming Central Asia's strongest team.

Collecting 7 points in three matches and securing a crushing victory in the final round brought Uzbekistan the CAFA U-20 Women's Championship 2026 main trophy.

Only a victory was needed for the championship

Held from July 21–25 in Hisor, Tajikistan, the tournament featured women's U-20 teams from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Iran, and Kyrgyzstan. The tournament was organized in a single round-robin format, with each national team playing three matches.

Before the final round, the championship fate had not been decided. Therefore, the clash against Tajikistan was not just an ordinary match, but a final-equivalent game determining the fate of the entire tournament.

Uzbek players not only coped with the pressure but left almost no chance for the opponent on the pitch.

Seven goals, a clean sheet, and the championship — the national team showed their strongest performance in the decisive match.

Alixonova's Brace Solidifies the Lead

The score in the match was opened in the 21st minute. Nargiza Mamataliyeva found the opponent's net to put Uzbekistan ahead.

Soon after, Shahzoda Alixonova stepped up. Scoring consecutive goals in the 32nd and 37th minutes, she further increased the team's advantage.

In the 39th minute, captain Shahnoza Dekanboyeva also got her name on the scoreboard. Thus, Uzbekistan took a 4:0 lead right in the first half, taking a huge step towards the championship.

Attacks Continued in the Second Half

Despite the massive lead, Viktoriya Sirota's charges did not lower the tempo after the break.

In the 42nd minute, following a corner kick, Sevinch G‘ulomova scored the fifth goal. In the 52nd minute, Yodgora Yusupova successfully converted a penalty to make it 6:0.

The final point in the match was set by Mariya Daxova in the 78th minute — 7:0.

Goals:

  • Nargiza Mamataliyeva — 21st minute;

  • Shahzoda Alixonova — 32nd and 37th minutes;

  • Shahnoza Dekanboyeva — 39th minute;

  • Sevinch G‘ulomova — 42nd minute;

  • Yodgora Yusupova — 52nd minute, penalty;

  • Mariya Daxova — 78th minute.

7 Points in Three Matches and a Deserved Championship

The Uzbekistan women's U-20 team finished the tournament undefeated, gathering 7 points in three matches. This result secured the team first place in the standings and the CAFA championship.

The most important aspect of the crushing victory was that the goals were scored by six different players, not just one. This showed that the team did not rely on a single leader in attack and danger was created from various points.

Especially in the decisive match:

  • the captain demonstrated her responsibility with a goal;

  • set-piece situations were effectively utilized;

  • the penalty was executed confidently;

  • the defense did not concede a single goal.

This Victory is More Than Just a Trophy

The CAFA championship gave young players international experience, the chance to play under pressure, and a sense of responsibility in decisive matches.

Now the main task will be to continue this result in future continental tournaments. Because in youth football, a trophy is important, but even more important is preparing a new generation for the senior national team.

The girls of Uzbekistan did not just return from Tajikistan as champions. By scoring seven goals against the opponent, they clearly demonstrated who rules the region.

UzbekistanTajikistanIranKyrgyzstanHisor
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