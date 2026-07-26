Arda Güler opens up about José Mourinho: «This is a huge opportunity»

As a new era begins at Real Madrid under José Mourinho, Arda Güler has shared his initial impressions. The Turkish midfielder called the Portuguese manager a «legend», but his words carry an important signal alongside the admiration: to secure a spot in the squad this season, every demand must be mastered quickly.

«Working with Mourinho is an incredible opportunity»

Arda Güler gave an interview to RM Play following his first training sessions in the pre-season camp. He expressed his delight at working with the new head coach and his staff.

«Working with a legend like Mourinho is a huge opportunity for me. He and his staff explain everything very clearly. Outside the pitch, they are also very warm people».

Güler noted that the coaching staff conveys what they expect from the players in a clear manner. This plays a vital role in adapting to the new tactical system more quickly.

What is the main task right now?

The Turkish footballer stated that pre-season preparation is primarily focused on restoring physical condition. However, he also emphasized that simply completing the physical workloads is not enough.

«The most important thing in this period is to work on physical condition. At the same time, we need to listen and learn what Mourinho is demanding from us».

These words show that competition at Real Madrid will no longer be settled by technical skill alone. Players must also rapidly adapt to the new coach's tactical instructions, disciplinary demands, and pace of play.

Güler started the camp later than others

Real Madrid's pre-season preparation kicked off on July 13. However, Güler, who participated in the 2026 World Cup, returned to the team's disposal on July 20 after his vacation.

He passed his medical examination and took part in his very first training sessions under Mourinho on the exact same day. Therefore, one of the most important tasks for the player right now is to catch up with the physical fitness level of his teammates.

What might Mourinho expect from Güler?

Arda Güler stands out with his ability to handle the ball, play the final pass, and shoot from outside the penalty area. But in Mourinho's system, talent alone does not guarantee a starting spot.

The Turkish midfielder will need to in the new season:

be active in tracking back to defense;

participate in pressing after losing the ball;

maintain tactical discipline;

be able to play in multiple attacking positions.

It was reported that Mourinho tested a 4-2-3-1 system in the initial behind-closed-doors pre-season matches. In such a scheme, Güler could operate as an attacking midfielder or on the right wing. However, this is not yet an official and fixed tactical decision.

«I want to win everything»

This will be Güler's fourth season at Real Madrid. The player noted that he has learned a lot during his time in Madrid, but his enthusiasm from day one remains unchanged.

«I have learned a lot and developed, but my passion has never changed. Just like from day one, I want to win everything and make the Madridista fans happy».

This statement means Güler views the new coach's era as an opportunity to further solidify his standing.

Mourinho's second return to Madrid

Real Madrid officially announced the appointment of José Mourinho as head coach on June 11. A contract until June 30, 2029 was signed with the Portuguese specialist, and he started his job on July 13.

Mourinho previously managed Los Blancos from 2010 to 2013. During that period, the team won La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de España.

A decisive season is approaching for Güler

There is no doubt about Arda Güler's talent, but every season at Real Madrid is a new test. Now he must not only showcase his skills but also prove that he can adapt to Mourinho's strict demands and tactical system.

The initial impression is positive: the player is ready to listen to the coach, learn, and grow physically. But the real answer will come once the season starts — will Güler become a key figure in Mourinho's team or will fierce competition in the squad force him to wait again?