Mohamed Salah Close to Moving to Turkey: Beşiktaş Offers Star Huge Salary

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Mohamed Salah Close to Moving to Turkey: Beşiktaş Offers Star Huge Salary

Liverpool's living legend Mohamed Salah is expected to make a sharp turn in his career and move to the Turkish Süper Lig. As the Egyptian forward's contract with the Merseyside club is coming to an end, Istanbul club Beşiktaş has made significant progress in negotiations to sign the player. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to information spread by the Fotomaç publication, the Turkish giant has prepared a very financially attractive offer for Salah. Beşiktaş management has expressed readiness to pay the 32-year-old forward a salary of 12.5 million euros per year. This could be one of the highest salaries in the history of the Turkish championship.

The decisive turning point in negotiations

It is reported that in the latest meeting held between Beşiktaş officials and the player's agent, Ramy Abbas, the parties reached a common ground. The dialogue, which had previously stalled due to financial demands, has now entered its final stage. It is stated that issues related to the agent's commission have also been resolved positively.

Beşiktaş President Serdal Adalı has taken this transfer under his personal control. The club president revealed the details of the negotiations in an interview with the media: "We have been in contact with Mohamed Salah and his representatives for a long time. Having studied all the player's requirements, we sent our final official offer. Now it is up to the player himself to make a decision."

The club management considers this transfer a priority not only from a sporting perspective but also from a marketing standpoint. During the negotiations, the team's tactical structure and Salah's participation in the club's commercial projects were also discussed in detail. Beşiktaş infrastructure has been made fully ready to welcome a star of this level.

For Liverpool fans, this news may come as a surprise, but the possibility of Mohamed Salah leaving the team as a free agent is increasing day by day. If this transfer happens, it will be the most sensational event in Turkish football in recent years. The arrival of the Egyptian star will undoubtedly take the prestige of the Süper Lig and the attractiveness of broadcasts to a new level.

Mohamed SalahBeşiktaşLiverpoolTransferSüper Lig
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