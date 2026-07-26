Erling Haaland Could Move to Real Madrid in the Future: Former Teammate's Prediction

Manchester City's goal machine Erling Haaland is expected to move to the Spanish capital in the future and wear the Real Madrid jersey. This was stated by the player's former teammate at Molde, Magnus Wolff Eikrem, in an interview with the media. In his opinion, the attractiveness and prestige of the Madrid club will ultimately become the main factor for the Norwegian striker, reports Goal. com.

Although Erling Haaland is currently at the peak of his athletic form in the Premier League, his name is constantly linked with the "Royal Club" whenever the transfer window opens. According to Goal.com, Eikrem not only believes the striker will move to Madrid, but considers it an inevitable reality.

"I am completely convinced that this transfer will happen. Real Madrid possesses such global power that it is hard to say no to them. Although he is currently playing for a great club like Manchester City, he could conquer even higher peaks in Madrid," Eikrem said in an interview with Diario AS.

Competition and Adaptation in a Star-Studded Squad

Currently, Real Madrid's squad is packed with world-class attacking stars such as Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham. Many experts worry that adding another superstar to such a squad could disrupt the team's balance. However, Eikrem emphasizes that Erling Haaland's character allows him to adapt to any star-studded lineup.

According to his former teammate, Erling Haaland never causes problems on the pitch or in the dressing room. He is described as a humble, hardworking player who puts team interests above personal ambitions. This will help him quickly find his place in Madrid as well.

"The best players in the world play there, and Erling is one of them. I am sure he will score many goals, win the fans' hearts, and enjoy playing surrounded by talented stars like himself. There will be no 'ego' issues on his part," Magnus Wolff Eikrem added.

Although Erling Haaland's current contract with Manchester City and his success in England are keeping him at the Etihad Stadium for now, his eventual move to Madrid remains a matter of time. The Spanish giants have always aimed to gather the strongest players, and Haaland could be the final piece of this project.