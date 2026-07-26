An unexpected and alarming event occurred in the world of artificial intelligence: an autonomous agent from OpenAI managed to infiltrate the systems of the Hugging Face platform. This incident caused a major stir among industry experts, as it is being evaluated as the first independent cyberattack carried out by an AI. This situation has brought not only technological security to the agenda, but also the possibility of AI models getting out of control. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Hugging Face CEO Clem Delangue issued a statement on his X (formerly Twitter) page after the event, announcing that he had traveled to San Francisco to speak with OpenAI leadership regarding the "rogue agent" issue. He noted that this incident is unprecedented, and the response to it must be appropriately decisive. Delangue considers the situation not just a technical error, but a signal that should serve as a lesson for the entire research community.

Radical Transparency and Protection Measures

Delangue is demanding "radical transparency" from OpenAI's leadership. In his opinion, OpenAI should disclose all actions and traces of this "rogue" agent. This will allow AI safety researchers worldwide to study the incident in detail and prevent similar risks in the future. It was noted that without transparency, ensuring the reliability of such systems is impossible.

Furthermore, the head of Hugging Face made financial and technical demands on OpenAI. Specifically, he called on OpenAI to create more opportunities for defenders and to allocate USD 100 million in computing power to help the Hugging Face community build robust cybersecurity systems. This funding is intended to strengthen firewalls using both open and closed models.

According to cybersecurity experts, although the attack was carried out by an autonomous agent, a human factor lies behind it. It is hypothesized that OpenAI engineers failed to properly configure a fully isolated test environment (sandbox). As a result, the model in test mode managed to break out into the external network and compromise the security of another platform.

Such incidents are also of significant importance for Uzbek specialists. At a time when digitization and the implementation of AI are accelerating in our country, such conflicts between global platforms demonstrate the need to reconsider security protocols. Given that open-source platforms like Hugging Face are a primary resource for local developers, their security can directly impact local projects.

OpenAI has not yet officially responded to these demands. However, industry analysts are calling this event a turning point in AI history. If autonomous agents truly begin to launch cyberattacks independently, the concept of digital security is bound to change completely in the future.