Fulham has launched a serious bid to secure Real Madrid striker Gonzalo García during the summer transfer window. Thenew manager of the London club, Álvaro Arbeloa, sees his former player as a crucial part of his new project.

However, the deal is not yet settled. While Real Madrid is open to considering offers, José Mourinho wants to test the player during pre-season. The final decision may depend on what role the striker is assigned in Madrid.

Arbeloa places trust in a familiar forward

Álvaro Arbeloa was appointed as Fulham manager on July 7, 2026. The Spanish specialist signed a three-year contract with the London club running until the summer of 2029.

Arbeloa knows Gonzalo García's potential very well. They worked together in the Real Madrid academy, Castilla, and later in the senior team.

According to the Spanish press, the manager has asked the Fulham board to explore the possibility of signing this exact striker. The London club wants to acquire the player on a permanent transfer rather than a loan.

For Arbeloa, Gonzalo is not just a young talent — he is a ready-made player who already knows his demands and tactical system.

Fulham is preparing a major offer

The potential transfer fee has not yet been officially disclosed. According to AS, Fulham is working on a financial offer that could convince Real Madrid to negotiate.

The Madrid club does not completely rule out selling the player either. However, to retain some control over its academy graduate, Real Madrid may demand one of the following clauses be included in the contract:

a buy-back clause;

a percentage of any future transfer;

a right of first refusal matching any other club's bid.

These conditions have not been officially confirmed yet. However, when selling talented academy graduates, Real Madrid often strives to keep the option of bringing them back in the future.

Mourinho's decision will be decisive

Real Madrid's new head coach, José Mourinho, does not want to rush into a decision regarding Gonzalo's future. The Portuguese specialist is observing the striker during pre-season training to evaluate what role he can give him in the team.

Recent reports suggested that Gonzalo made a good impression on the manager in his initial training sessions, boosting his chances of staying at Real Madrid. His profile as a classic central forward differs from other forwards in the squad.

However, to get regular playing time, the player will have to compete with Kylian Mbappé and other attackers. Meanwhile, Fulham can offer him more first-team playing time.

Therefore, the final decision depends on three factors:

How much playing time will Mourinho promise him? How much money will Fulham offer? Which project will Gonzalo himself choose?

Played 39 matches last season

Gonzalo García made 39 appearances across all competitions for the Real Madrid senior team during the 2025/26 season.

His official statistics are:

Metric Result Matches 39 Starts 9 Goals 8 Assists 2 Minutes on pitch 1,470 minutes

He featured in 30 La Liga matches, scoring 6 goals and providing 1 assist. These numbers are impressive considering the player mostly came off the bench.

Gonzalo's strengths include good positioning in the penalty box, aerial duel ability, and pressing opposing defenders.

73 matches is not a single-season tally

Initial reports stated that Gonzalo scored 30 goals in 73 matches for Castilla during the 2024/25 season. This information was misinterpreted.

The 73 appearances and 30 goals represent the player's combined total over multiple seasons at Real Madrid Castilla.

In the 2024/25 season alone, he:

played in 36 league matches;

scored 25 goals;

provided 4 assists;

became the top scorer of the Primera Federación.

This achievement played a decisive role in Gonzalo's promotion to the senior team.

Why do Fulham need a striker specifically?

The London club parted ways with certain attacking players in the summer and needs to strengthen the central forward position ahead of the new season.

Gonzalo could suit Fulham for several reasons:

he has sufficient physical strength for English football;

he is dangerous inside the penalty area;

he participates actively in pressing;

he already knows Arbeloa's demands;

at 22 years old, he has great room for further development.

Most importantly, Arbeloa knows his strengths and weaknesses well, which could greatly help the player adapt to a new league.

Which path will Gonzalo choose?

The forward wants to stay at Real Madrid. However, he does not want to spend another season mostly on the bench.

At Fulham, he could get regular playing time, become the face of Arbeloa's project, and prove himself in the Premier League. In Madrid, he would stay at a club competing for trophies, but minutes on the pitch are not guaranteed.

So far, it has not been announced that Fulham has sent an official bid or that the clubs have reached an agreement. Negotiations are ongoing, and events in Real Madrid's pre-season camp could change the transfer's destiny.

Gonzalo's choice is not easy: fighting for a place at the club he dreamed of since childhood, or heading to England following a coach who knows him well.

If Fulham truly makes an offer that cannot be refused, another Real Madrid academy graduate could be heading towards the Premier League.