US dollar exchange rate expected to drop on July 28

The US dollar exchange rate effective for July 28 is expected to decrease by around 46–47 soums. This was reported by the Bankir Telegram channel.

Best rates for selling US dollars to banks:

• Asia Alliance Bank — 12,010 soums.

• MKBank — 12,010 soums.

• Anorbank — 12,000 soums.

• NBU — 12,000 soums.

Best rates for buying US dollars from banks:

• Saderatbank — 12,030 soums.

• Asakabank — 12,040 soums.

• Xalq Banki — 12,040 soums.

• Ipak Yo‘li Bank — 12,040 soums.

Rates may change during the day. Please visit the official websites of the banks for exact rates.