Borussia Dortmund prepares for decisive negotiations over the transfer of Konstantinos Karetsas

German club Borussia Dortmund has started active efforts to sign young talent Konstantinos Karetsas from Racing Genk. According to Sky Deutschland, the German club is close to winning the transfer race, while AC Milan is currently lagging behind due to financial situations and squad changes. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

It has been revealed that Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl will not travel with the team on their tour across Asia. On Monday and Tuesday, he will head to Belgium to hold the next crucial meeting with the Racing Genk management to finalize contract terms. The Belgian club is demanding a guaranteed sum of 35 million euros for their player, plus additional bonuses to bring the total value to 40 million euros.

Transfer market priorities

Borussia Dortmund has set strengthening the attacking line as its main objective for the summer transfer window. With Karim Adeyemi having left the team to join Barcelona and Leeds United actively pursuing a transfer for Julian Brandt, the club management plans to bring in two new players for the attack. According to Sebastian Kehl, taking into account the time constraints in the transfer market, the club is boldly moving towards its goals.

The German club's initial bid consisted of 30 million euros plus 5 million euros in bonuses, but Racing Genk rejected it. Nevertheless, Borussia Dortmund's agreement on personal terms with the player himself until June 2031 strengthens their position.

AC Milan's position

According to GOAL.com, AC Milan had also shown serious interest in the services of Greek attacking midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas. Since the player is left-footed and performs effectively behind the central striker, he fit into AC Milan's tactical plans. However, having spent approximately 100 million euros on the transfers of Gonçalo Ramos and Mario Gila, the team is currently focusing on selling players to generate funds and free up space.

In particular, until the situation surrounding Rafael Leao's transfer is resolved, it will be difficult for the Rossoneri to make another acquisition. It is precisely this factor that gives Borussia Dortmund a clear advantage in the transfer race and increases the likelihood of a positive outcome in the future.