The hot summer transfer window following the 2026 World Cup has entered its peak, with leading European clubs actively reinforcing their squads ahead of the new season. According to ixbt.com, stars such as Brazilian Vinicius Junior, Argentine Julian Alvarez, and Spaniard Rodri currently occupy the center stage of the transfer market. Their potential moves are expected to trigger a unique chain reaction—a domino effect—across Europe, reports Goal.com. reports .

With the aim of further strengthening its attacking line, the Royal Club is very close to securing RB Leipzig star and Ivorian winger Yan Diomande. The realization of this transfer may force the Real Madrid management to make a firm decision regarding the future of Vinicius Junior. London's Arsenal club is showing serious interest in the services of the Brazilian footballer, who has not yet signed a new contract.

Transfer Chain and Interests of the Giants

If the contract renewal is delayed, the likelihood of Vinicius moving to Arsenal in the summer increases. This directly affects the plans of other teams in the transfer market. In particular, Yan Diomande's departure from Leipzig could overshadow Barcelona's planned transfers.

The Catalans aimed to sign Hoffenheim's Kosovan striker Vedat Muriqi. However, the German club has tied its player's fate to the future of the Ivorian winger. As a result, the complex situation that has arisen threatens to deprive the Blaugrana of their primary attacking target.

Experts note that the final weeks of the summer transfer window will be extremely intense for all giant clubs. The move of even a single player to another team will cause a shift in the strategies of several top clubs on the continent. Real Madrid's actions are acting as the primary catalyst in this regard.