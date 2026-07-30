Ancelotti revealed what caused Brazil's defeat at the World Cup

·0·Sport
Ancelotti revealed what caused Brazil's defeat at the World Cup

One of the biggest crises in world football has occurred. The Brazilian national team recorded one of the lowest points in its history, leaving the 2026 World Cup as early as the first knockout stage. The defeat of the "Pentacampions" to Norway in the Round of 16 shocked not only the land of Samba, but the entire football world.

Zamin.uz presents one of the hottest and most sensational interviews of the USA, Canada, and Mexico-hosted World Cup 2026 – Carlo Ancelotti's thoughts on the failure.

1. Historic disgrace: Ancelotti and Brazil exit in the Round of 16!

Brazil – the kings of football, five-time world champions. They came to this mundial solely for victory, and head coach Carlo Ancelotti was expected to make history against the backdrop of Guardiola's successes at Manchester City (though not as a coach). However, fate had other plans.

The Brazil national team unexpectedly lost to Norway with a score of 1:2 in the Round of 16. This result became a real tragedy for the fans of the "Seleção," and this historic decline of the team will be discussed for a long time to come.

2. Carlo Ancelotti admitted his mistake: "The water break and tactical changes..."

According to ESPN, Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti commented on the unsuccessful campaign, revealing the main reasons for the defeat and his own mistake.

Ancelotti noted that the main turning point affecting the outcome of the match was the cooling/water break. Until then, Brazil had been controlling the game.

From Carlo Ancelotti's statement:

"I think the turning point was that water break, because until then we were in complete control of the game. It must also be admitted that the Norwegians kept the ball a lot in their own half.

Perhaps my mistake was there: I thought we had lost control, when in fact that wasn't the case. I made a few tactical changes, and right after that Haaland scored against us..."

3. Further statistics of the tournament: Norway's fate and the new champion

After the defeat, Ancelotti acknowledged Norway's style of play. However, the Scandinavians themselves were defeated by England 1:2 after extra time in the quarter-finals.

The tournament victory went to Spain! La Roja triumphed over Argentina 1:0 in the final, becoming the strongest national team in the world.

Key facts regarding the Brazil national team's failure at World Cup 2026

Aspect / Criterion

Details

Tournament

World Cup 2026

Stage of Exit

Round of 16

Score

Brazil 1:2 Norway

Head Coach

Carlo Ancelotti (responsible for the defeat)

Key Factor

Water break (according to Ancelotti)

Decisive Goal

Erling Haaland (Norway)

Ancelotti's Mistake

Incorrect tactical changes under the impression that control was lost

New Champion

Spain

Brazil's shameful exit from World Cup 2026 and Ancelotti's admission of his mistake are among the biggest events in the football world.

Forward this hot and analytical article immediately to your friends, colleagues, and football fan groups!

In your opinion, should Carlo Ancelotti stay in the Brazil national team? Is his mistake the real reason for the defeat? Leave your thoughts and predictions in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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