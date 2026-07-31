Milan legend Franco Baresi has passed away

·0·Sport
Milan legend Franco Baresi has passed away

One of the living legends of Italian football and one of the greatest players in the history of the Milan club, Franco Baresi, has passed away. This loss has plunged the entire football world, especially the Rossoneri fans, into deep sorrow. This was reported by Goal.com reported by.

AC Milan owner Gerry Cardinale issued a special condolence message dedicated to the passing of the legendary defender. According to him, Franco Baresi was an example to everyone not only with his play on the pitch, but also with his resilience in life.

The loss of the Rossoneri family

Gerry Cardinale noted that this is a heavy bereavement for Baresi's family and the entire Milan team. "Today the Rossoneri family is mourning the passing of the great Franco Baresi. For generations, Franco embodied the values, character, and excellence that define this club," said the club owner.

It is reported that even though he faced the hardest trials of his life over the past year, Baresi always stood by AC Milan. By doing so, he reminded us through his quiet actions what it means to defend these colors.

Endless heritage and memory

Franco Baresi's place in football history is unparalleled. The legacy he leaves behind is profound and will live on forever. The club management expressed their condolences to the deceased's family members and all those whose lives he touched.

The memory of the player, who left a unique mark on Italian football and international arenas, will forever remain in the hearts of the fans. His loyalty to the club will serve as a true school of professionalism for future generations.

Franco BaresiAC MilanGerry CardinaleItalian FootballRossoneri
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