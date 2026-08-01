English club Chelsea have been fined £10 million for historic financial breaches relating to agent payments made between 2009 and 2022. According to Goal.com, the Football Association (FA) considered suspended transfer bans and point deductions against the team regarding this matter. This is reported by Goal .com.

It is understood that these breaches date back to the era of the club's former owner Roman Abramovich. The new ownership group, led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, self-reported that £47 million in undisclosed payments had been made to unregistered agents between 2011 and 2018.

Independent commission decision and transfer ban

An investigation conducted by the FA identified a total of 74 rule violations. A proposed suspended six-point deduction was overturned following an appeal. The club was also handed a suspended ban on registering players for two transfer windows.

The independent regulatory commission specifically highlighted that Chelsea's leadership had self-reported the issue. According to the commission's findings, had the club not brought this matter to the FA's attention themselves, these breaches would likely have remained undiscovered.

Allocation of the fine and club response

It was determined that the £10 million financial penalty imposed will be redistributed by the Football Association to support grassroots football in the country. The FA stated that this decision is a proportionate punishment to deter similar conduct and preserve the integrity of the game.

Following the conclusion of the investigation, Chelsea's management released an official statement. It emphasized that the FA process has concluded, bringing an end to all regulatory proceedings against the club. The club also expressed gratitude to UEFA, the Premier League, and the FA for their cooperation.

As a reminder, Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the British government in March 2022. At the time, the £2.5 billion proceeds from the sale of Chelsea remain frozen in British bank accounts due to disagreements over the distribution of humanitarian aid funds. This case regarding agent payments brings closure to all investigations linked to the legacy of the previous ownership.