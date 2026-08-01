The Turkish Süper Lig's summer transfer market is facing its next major intrigue. The Black Sea's most powerful and ambitious club, Trabzonspor, aims to strengthen its attacking line with Istanbul's İstanbul Başakşehir star and Uzbekistan national team captain Eldor Shomurodovhas set his sights on him. Following the Italian Serie A, massive transfer battles are beginning around the Uzbek striker who conquered the Turkish championship.

1. Sabah and Ntvspor report: Trabzonspor's unexpected move

According to sensational reports by Turkey's influential Sabah newspaper, the Trabzonspor management, aiming for a radical squad overhaul ahead of the new season, has taken initial steps regarding the transfer of Eldor Shomurodov.

Additionally, one of the country's largest sports portals, ntvspor.net also confirmed that Trabzonspor's interest in Shomurodov is extremely serious.

Two main obstacles in the transfer path:

Financial factor and transfer fee: The star striker's high market value and the demands set by Başakşehir could pose a serious challenge for Trabzonspor's budget. Foreign player limit: Due to the strict foreign player limit active in the Turkish Süper Lig, the club will first have to part ways with certain foreign players in the squad.

Although the Trabzonspor management has not yet made an official offer to the player's representatives and Başakşehir, they are closely monitoring the situation on a daily basis.

2. Coach Fatih Tekke's dream striker

Trabzonspor head coach and Turkish football legend Fatih Tekke Eldor Shomurodov's highly appreciates his versatility on the pitch, strong aerial ability, and tactical discipline. Tekke plans to take the team's attacking potential to a new level precisely through an experienced and pressing goalscorer like Shomurodov.

“Shomurodov is not just a striker inside the penalty box; he is a rare forward who can shape team play and keep opposing defenders under constant pressure,” — emphasize Turkish football experts.

At the same time, with not only Turkish giants but also several prestigious foreign clubs pursuing the 31-year-old striker, dramatic twists are expected in this matter until the end of the summer transfer window.

3. The 'Goal Machine' that conquered Istanbul: Shomurodov's victorious path

Having joined İstanbul Başakşehiron loan from Roma last season, Eldor Shomurodov did not take long to adapt to Turkish football. At the end of the season, he turned his loan agreement into a permanent transfer and signed a full contract with the Turkish club.

Shomurodov's phenomenal statistics from last season:

22 goals — finding the opponent's net 22 times in the Turkish Süper Lig, winning the Golden Boot as the season's clear top scorer .

390 official matches — Total number of matches at the professional club level.

87 goals and 44 assists — Overall productivity at the club scale.

Starting his career at Mash'al and Bunyodkor, the forward has accumulated rich experience abroad since 2017 — playing for Russia's Rostov, Italy's Genoa, Spezia, Cagliari, and giant club Roma.

4. National team legend and masterpiece at the 2026 World Cup

Eldor Shomurodov is the all-time top scorer and a true leader of the Uzbekistan national team. Defending the honor of the national team since 2015, the experienced forward 45 goals in 95 appearances having scored, he holds the absolute record.

Furthermore, his international recognition was confirmed once again at the 2026 World Cup. Shomurodov's brilliant goal against the Democratic Republic of the Congo national team awarded an honorable 2nd place in FIFA's ranking of the tournament's best goals .

5. Conclusion: Decisive days in the transfer window

If Eldor Shomurodov's move to Trabzonspor happens, it will become one of the biggest and most sensational domestic transfers in the Turkish Süper Lig this summer. The Black Sea club's management is expected to make an official offer to Başakşehir once financial resources are secured and foreign player spots are freed up.

Will Shomurodov stay in Istanbul or become Trabzon's new hero? This question will find a definitive answer in the coming days before the transfer window closes.