FIFA Abandons Billion-Dollar Controversial Plan: Infantino Forced to Back Down

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) was forced to halt one of the most controversial and largest financial projects in football history. The plan to sell commercial rights for World Cups and other prestigious tournaments to private investors turned into a major cross-continental political scandal. Threats of a severe boycott announced by European and North American football organizations forced FIFA leadership to retreat.

A Storm-Provoking Proposal: Were the World Cup Rights Put Up for Sale?

In recent months, an initiative promoted by FIFA President Gianni Infantino caused a veritable “explosion” effect in world football. According to the project, the organization planned to transfer part of the commercial and broadcasting rights for the World Cups and other major tournaments to a consortium of private investors.

Infantino stated that this agreement would increase the revenues of national football associations up to four times, and set a deadline of September 19 for the federations to accept the decision.

However, according to international media, particularly influential sports publications, financial structures related to relatives of Jared Kushner, son-in-law of former US President Donald Trump, were reportedly behind the potential investors. This further intensified suspicions and objections surrounding the process.

“No one has the right to sell the future”: UEFA's sharp reaction

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) was the first to show fierce opposition after the project was announced. On July 30, UEFA's all 55 national associations unanimously issued a statement against this FIFA plan.

European football leadership stated that if Infantino continues to implement this project, they will completely boycott all competitions held under the FIFA flag, including the World Cup.

“No one has the moral right to sell off wealth entrusted to reliable management for future generations into private hands,” — reads the official statement published by UEFA.

Soon, the European position was also fully supported by the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF). The merger of the two major confederations left FIFA facing the threat of unprecedented isolation.

Infantino's Retreat and the “Unifying Football” Promise

Growing pressure, mass protests, and most importantly — the threat of disrupting the upcoming World Cup — forced FIFA leadership to reconsider its position.

Gianni Infantino made an official appearance and announced that FIFA has stopped working on this proposal:

“We listened carefully to all perspectives. The project caused various controversies and no longer aligns with its original purpose. Our main mission will always remain to unite and develop football,” — said the FIFA President.

Infantino added that the organization will soon hold an expanded meeting involving all stakeholders, including confederations and national associations. Alternative, safe ways of financing and developing football will be discussed there.

Conclusion: Is Football Superior to Commerce?

This event created an important precedent in modern sports politics. FIFA's attempt to bring private capital deeper into football structures failed due to the firm stance of national and continental federations.

The united front of UEFA and CONCACAF showed that even the largest financial returns cannot override the traditional balance of football and the importance of global competitions. For FIFA, this restriction became a direct signal to reconsider the balance of power within the organization.