Cristian Chivu Praises John Stones Transfer

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Cristian Chivu Praises John Stones Transfer

According to Goal.com, Inter head coach Cristian Chivu emphasized that the leadership qualities and charisma of new signing John Stones will take the team's level to a completely new stage. The Milan club appreciates the significance of this transfer ahead of the prestigious friendly match against Manchester City in Hong Kong, reports Goal.com. reports Goal.com.

Currently continuing their pre-season preparations, the Italian giants have not yet reached one hundred percent of their physical potential, but the addition of the English defender will ensure competition and stability in the defensive line. Chivu shared his thoughts at a press conference ahead of the upcoming test.

The Factor of Leadership and Charisma

In his press conference address, the Romanian specialist dwelt specifically on how not only the defender's skills on the pitch, but also his personal qualities would impact the team. According to him, the experienced player matches the club's high ambitions.

"I am happy with his arrival; he is important to us in many ways — with his quality, personality, and charisma. He raises the level of our defense," Chivu said. The coach also reminded that players returning from post-World Cup holidays will soon join the squad.

Plans and Goals in the Transfer Market

The Inter boss confirmed that the summer transfer window still has a month left and the club is closely monitoring opportunities. Although the current squad is competitive, it was emphasized that several more key performers are needed to achieve the lofty goals set by the club.

Currently, the Italian club is actively working on strengthening the right-back position. Noting that he is correctly assessing the depth and missing aspects in the team, Chivu urged fans and management to remain calm and stated that they will continue to watch for favorable opportunities in the transfer market.

InterJohn StonesCristian ChivuManchester CityTransfer
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