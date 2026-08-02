Reason Why Mateus Fernandes Rejected Manchester United Revealed

Tottenham's new signing Mateus Fernandes has explained in detail why he turned down an offer from Manchester United to join the London club. According to The Athletic, manager Roberto De Zerbi's personal approach played a decisive role in the £85 million transfer, reports Goal.com .

The Portuguese midfielder chose Tottenham despite having several serious offers during the transfer window. The 22-year-old noted that the coach's attention towards his family and the promises he made outweighed all other financial and sporting factors.

Priority of Family and Emotional Connection

According to Mateus Fernandes, Roberto De Zerbi understood that his parents do not speak English fluently and managed to win them over. The coach promised the player that he would be a second father to him in England and would constantly look after him.

"He was able to win over me and my family. De Zerbi called me every day. Since my father and mother don't know English well, everything here was based on emotions. He told me he would take care of me and be my second father in England," Fernandes said in an interview with The Athletic.

Pedro Porro's Role as an Unofficial Scout

Tottenham defender Pedro Porro also played an active part in the successful completion of the transfer. Having played together at Sporting CP, the two players maintained friendly ties, and the Spanish defender worked to persuade his former teammate to move to the London club.

Mateus recalled that he received a call from Porro while sleeping and, upon waking up, read his firm message. Pedro Porro told him that he needed to move to Tottenham immediately, that the team wanted him in their squad, and that he had personally recommended the coach to bring him in.

Stunning Debut and Physical Condition

In his very first match for his new team against MK Dons, Mateus Fernandes managed to make an impact. He scored one of the best goals of his career with a brilliant strike from outside the penalty area, calling it his favorite goal.

Nevertheless, head coach Roberto De Zerbi is taking a cautious approach to the player's health during pre-season training camps. Regarding the midfielder who did not play in the match against Chelsea, the specialist confirmed that there is no risk and the player is ready to play at any time.