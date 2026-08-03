FIDE rankings: Sindarov 4th, two Uzbek chess players in top 10

The new rankings of the International Chess Federation as of August 1, 2026, presented another historic picture for Uzbek chess. While Javokhir Sindarov remains the world's fourth-ranked chess player with 2777 Elo points, Nodirbek Abdusattorov maintained his spot in the top ten with 2762 points.

One of the most notable aspects of the new list is that only the USA and Uzbekistan have more than one chess player in the world top 10. While the USA leads with three grandmasters, Uzbekistan stands among the strongest nations in world chess with its two representatives.

Sindarov among those chasing Carlsen

Javokhir Sindarov's rating in classical chess stood at 2777 points. The Uzbekistan grandmaster maintained 4th place, positioned behind Magnus Carlsen, Fabiano Caruana, and Hikaru Nakamura.

Ranking leader Magnus Carlsen has 2823 points. Sindarov is separated from the Norwegian chess player by 46 points, and from Caruana and Nakamura in second and third places by just 15 points.

In the July rankings, Sindarov was also fourth with 2777 points, while Abdusattorov was sixth with 2766 points. Thus, Javokhir's position remained unchanged, whereas Nodirbek lost four rating points.

Sindarov is not only Uzbekistan's number one chess player, but is currently one of the strongest Asian grandmasters in the world rankings. Abdusattorov drops two spots

Nodirbek Abdusattorov took 8th place in the August rankings with 2762 Elo points. He lost four points and dropped two positions compared to last month.

As a result of Abdusattorov's drop, American Wesley So and Netherlands representative Anish Giri each moved up one position:

Wesley So — 2765 points, 6th place;

Anish Giri — 2764 points, 7th place;

Nodirbek Abdusattorov — 2762 points, 8th place.

Nevertheless, the 21-year-old Uzbek grandmaster remains among the top ten chess players in the world. The rating gap between Javokhir and Nodirbek currently stands at 15 points.

Top ten chess players in the world

Rank Chess Player Country Rating 1 Magnus Carlsen Norway 2823 2 Fabiano Caruana USA 2792 3 Hikaru Nakamura USA 2792 4 Javokhir Sindarov Uzbekistan 2777 5 Vincent Keymer Germany 2767 6 Wesley So USA 2765 7 Anish Giri Netherlands 2764 8 Nodirbek Abdusattorov Uzbekistan 2762 9 Arjun Erigaisi India 2759 10 Alireza Firouzja France 2757

Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura have identical ratings — 2792 points. However, in the official list, Caruana is placed second and Nakamura third.

Frenchman Alireza Firouzja recorded one of the most significant shifts: he added eight rating points, climbed two positions, and returned to the top ten.

A historic match awaits Javokhir ahead

Sindarov became the world's fourth-ranked player for the first time in his career in the June 2026 rankings. FIDE recorded this result at the time as a personal record for the Uzbek grandmaster.

Now the biggest test of Javokhir's career awaits him. He won the 2026 Candidates Tournament and earned the right to play for the chess crown against reigning world champion Gukesh Dommaraju.

According to FIDE, the world championship match will be held from November 25 to December 15 in Geneva, Switzerland. The match between 20-year-old Gukesh and Sindarov will be the youngest world championship clash in chess history.

Uzbekistan has become a major force in world chess

The simultaneous presence of two Uzbek chess players in the world top 10 is not a random result. Sindarov and Abdusattorov are no longer just promising youngsters — they are grandmasters competing on equal terms with Carlsen, Caruana, Nakamura, and other stars in elite tournaments.

Javokhir's retention of 4th place in the August rankings and Nodirbek's retention of the top 10 despite a slight drop demonstrate the high level of stability in Uzbek chess.

Now the main intrigue is whether Sindarov can approach the historic 2800-point threshold and how quickly Abdusattorov will regain his lost positions.

In your opinion, which Uzbek chess player will be able to become the main challenger to Magnus Carlsen in the near future? Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with sports fans on Telegram or other social networks!