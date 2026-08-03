Razambek Jamalov and Gulomjon Abdullayev become champions in Kocaeli!

·0·Sport
Razambek Jamalov and Gulomjon Abdullayev become champions in Kocaeli!

The Uzbekistan freestyle wrestling national team won two championship titles at the international tournament held in Turkey. Paris Olympics medalists Razambek Jamalov and Gulomjon Abdullayev left no chance for their opponents in the finals as well.

Two more of our representatives joined the list of medalists. As a result, after two days of competition, the Uzbekistan delegation entered the top three in the overall team standings with 2 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze medals.

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