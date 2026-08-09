Las Vegas sensation: Quillan Salkilld submits Gamrot in the first round!

UFC Fight Night 284 has just concluded in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. In the evening’s main event, two lightweight fighters faced off inside the Octagon.

In the main event, experienced Polish fighter Mateusz Gamrot faced Australian representative Quillan Salkilld inside the Octagon. The bout ended with a sensational result that stunned MMA fans.

Lightning-fast first-round victory by submission

With just 35 seconds remaining in the first round, the Australian fighter caught his famous and experienced opponent on the ground. Salkilld executed the move with remarkable precision and forced Gamrot to submit by choke before the scheduled end of the bout.

The fighters’ statistics and Salkilld’s ‘terrifying’ winning streak

Mateusz Gamrot: This defeat was the fifth of the Polish fighter’s career. He has 26 wins on his record, while one other bout was ruled a no contest.

Quillan Salkilld: The Australian fighter celebrated the 13th victory of his career, along with two defeats.

With this result, Salkilld extended his winning streak to 11 fightsand increased his number of UFC victories to six .

It is worth remembering that Quillan Salkilld also pulled off a genuine sensation in his previous bout, defeating another top lightweight contender, Beneil Dariush, by first-round technical knockout. This latest performance suggests that the Australian has become a top contender in the division.

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