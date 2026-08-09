Michael Carrick after the match against PSG: “The team is fully ready for the season”

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Michael Carrick after the match against PSG: “The team is fully ready for the season”

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick shared his thoughts after the friendly match against French club PSG. The intense encounter ended in a 1–1 draw.

The Mancunians’ manager highlighted the team’s preparations for the season and the key aspects of the match.

“It is important for my players to find solutions on the pitch themselves”

Michael Carrick told the official Manchester United website that he was pleased with the match and the preparation process:

“We achieved all the objectives we had set for this match. Sometimes it is very important for the players to find their own ways out of difficult situations and solutions to problems. Even when it is not necessary, we do not want to keep giving them ready-made answers — this helps the footballers develop mentally and tactically ahead of the new season.

There were many positive aspects that others may not always notice but that we, as a coaching staff, are very pleased with, and that is a good sign for the future”, the coach said.

Scandinavian training camp and the energy of the fans

The

  • Manchester United manager also spoke warmly about the Scandinavian tour during the summer break and his interactions with the supporters:

  • Discipline and tempo: The team gradually and systematically increased the tempo of its play throughout the training camp.

Communication with the fans:

“Usually, trips take place only between the hotel and the stadium. But this time we went for walks and spoke with the fans. This is very important at this time of year because you can feel their energy and enthusiasm. We work to bring them joy. We fulfilled the tasks we had set ourselves, and I hope the fans enjoyed the match.”The new season is almost hereIt will be recalled that in the first round of the 2026/27 Premier League season,

Manchester United

Michael CarrickManchester UnitedPSG
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