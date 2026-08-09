Could Neymar Reunite With Messi? A New Destination Has Emerged...

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Could Neymar Reunite With Messi? A New Destination Has Emerged...

Brazilian football star Neymar’s second spell at Santos could end in late 2026, but his professional career may not finish there. According to new reports, the most likely next destination for the 34-year-old forward is Inter Miami, where Lionel Messi plays.

If this scenario materializes, a reunion football fans have awaited for years could become reality once again: Neymar and Messi would take the field in the same club colors. But this time, another Brazilian star is also waiting for them in Miami.

Neymar could move to Miami in January 2027

According to information shared on the X page named LIBERTA DEPRE, Neymar is considering continuing his career at Inter Miami from January 2027.

The report describes the American club as one of the most suitable options for Neymar to spend the final stage of his career.

A favorable contractual situation could also emerge. Santos officially announced in January 2026 that it had extended its agreement with Neymar until the end of the 2026 season That means that, unless the current deal changes, the footballer could become a free agent after the new year.

At the same time, neither Inter Miami nor Santos has made an official statement about Neymar’s potential 2027 transfer. Therefore, it is currently best viewed as a possible transfer-market scenario.

Messi could be waiting for Neymar in Miami

The biggest attraction of the Inter Miami option for Neymar is Lionel Messi.

The Argentine star’s near future is already clear: Inter Miami has extended Messi’s contract until the end of the 2028 MLS season The deal has been extended.

Therefore, if Neymar really arrives in Miami in January 2027, the conditions would be in place for them to play together at another club.

The two footballers previously played together at Barcelona from 2013 to 2017, forming the famous attacking trio MSN with Luis Suárez. Neymar and Messi later also played together at PSG.

That is why a potential reunion in Miami could become a major nostalgic event rather than an ordinary transfer.

Casemiro is also at Inter Miami

The number of Brazilians in Miami has also increased.

Inter Miami officially signed Casemiro as a free agent in summer 2026. The midfielder, a five-time Champions League winner, signed a contract through the end of the 2027 MLS Sprint Season, with an option to extend it until June 2029.

Thus, if Neymar arrives, he could reunite in Miami not only with Messi but also with Casemiro, his longtime Brazil national-team teammate.

Luis Suárez is also currently playing for Inter Miami. The Uruguayan forward’s current contract runs until the end of the 2026 MLS season.

Therefore, a new agreement regarding Suárez’s future may also be required for the full MSN trio—Messi, Suárez and Neymar—to reunite in 2027.

The idea had already crossed Neymar’s mind

The Inter Miami option is not appearing for the first time.

Neymar has previously made no secret of his desire to play alongside Messi and Suárez again. Reports of a potential move to Miami intensified in early 2025, and the footballer himself was positive about the possibility of reuniting with his former Barcelona teammates.

At that time, the main obstacles were Neymar’s contract situation and MLS financial restrictions.

By early 2027, the situation could become much more favorable: Neymar’s current deal with Santos expires at the end of 2026, while Messi has a long-term contract with Miami.

Is the Santos story also nearing its end?

Neymar returned to his boyhood club Santos in 2025 after his time in Europe.

When he extended his contract for another season at the beginning of 2026, he stated: “Santos is my place; I feel at home here.”

However, the footballer’s career is approaching its final stage. In July, Neymar once again confirmed that his time with the Brazil national team had ended. According to him, his time with the national side is over.

From this perspective, the MLS option looks logical: a different playing environment, familiar footballers in Miami and a major commercial market could make it the final major project of Neymar’s career.

Will it be the final club of his career?

The source also suggests that Inter Miami could be Neymar’s final club in professional football.

It is too early to state this as fact. But several details are converging: Neymar’s contract with Santos expires at the end of the year, Messi will remain in Miami until 2028, and Casemiro has already joined the team.

That is why January 2027 could become another major turning point in Neymar’s career.

If the transfer goes through, the question would no longer be whether Neymar is going to the United States, but rather: Will Messi and Neymar bring one of the most famous partnerships in football history to a final chapter in Miami?

Share your opinion in the comments and send the article to your contacts via Telegram or other social networks.

NeymarLionel MessiInter MiamiSantosBarcelona
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