Drama in Miami without Messi: Monterrey snatch victory in the 90+7th minute!

·79·Sport
Drama in Miami without Messi: Monterrey snatch victory in the 90+7th minute!

In a League Cup match at Nu Stadium in Miami, Florida, USA, the hosts lost 1–2 to Mexican club Monterrey.

Guillermo Hoyos’s side had to play the match without their captain and main leader, Lionel Messi.

A thriller decided by a winning goal in the 90+7th minute

The match started very well for the hosts. In the 32nd minute, Rodrigo De Paul found the net to put the Miami side ahead.

However, in the second half, Monterrey’s players showed tremendous determination and character:

  • In the 47th minute, Hugo Cuyperes scored a quick goal to restore the balance on the scoreboard (1–1).

  • Then, in the seventh minute of stoppage time, Diego Rossi scored the visitors’ winner, bringing the match to a decisive conclusion — 1–2.

Family bereavement and the absence of the leader

The match was emotionally difficult for Inter Miami. The club’s legend and leader, Lionel Messi had temporarily left the club’s training ground following the death of his 68-year-old father, Jorge Messi.

The absence of the Argentine star directly affected the hosts’ attacking play and their discipline in the final minutes of the match.

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Lionel MessiInter MiamiMonterreyMiamiRodrigo De Paul
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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