Liga MX Representatives Are Putting Up Serious Resistance to MLS Clubs in the Leagues Cup

·33·Sport
Liga MX Representatives Are Putting Up Serious Resistance to MLS Clubs in the Leagues Cup

The 2026 season of the Leagues Cup, featuring teams from the United States, Canada and Mexico, has begun with fiercely contested matches. According to Ixbt.com and Goal.com, the opening week of the tournament has shown that Liga MX representatives are ready to offer serious competition to North America's top division, MLS. In the first 17 matches played so far, MLS clubs have recorded nine wins to hold a narrow advantage, while Mexican teams have claimed eight victories. Goal.com reports .

For the first time in the competition's history, group-stage matches are also being held in Mexico. This gives Liga MX representatives the significant advantage of playing on home soil and further enhances the tournament's prestige. If the Leagues Cup wants to achieve recognition on the same level as the CONCACAF Champions Cup, a Mexican club must reach the final stage for the first time since the competition was reorganized in a new format in 2023.

Orlando City and Inter Miami Suffer Defeats

Saturday evening's matches brought disappointment for the MLS giants. Orlando City, who boast a star-studded squad, and Inter Miami, who were without their leader following the death of Lionel Messi's father, Jorge, both suffered defeats. The match had started well for Orlando City. In the 38th minute, the team's star, Marco Pašalić, scored a superb goal to open the scoring, and the team appeared to be heading for a second consecutive victory.

However, León came alive in the second half and turned the match around. Juan Guevara first restored parity with a headed goal. Orlando goalkeeper Maxim Crepeau got a fingertip to the ball but could not keep it out. Then, in the 72nd minute, Daniel Archila dribbled past three defenders inside the penalty area and scored the winning goal, giving the Mexicans a valuable victory.

FC Dallas Claim a Shock Victory

Despite the success of the Mexican clubs, representatives of the US and Canadian leagues are not prepared to surrender their positions easily. During Saturday's matches, FC Dallas stunned everyone by securing a shock, convincing and high-profile victory over Chivas. The result once again confirmed that MLS representatives are capable of putting up strong resistance against any opponent, even in difficult circumstances.

The results of the current season show that the rivalry between the two leagues has become fiercer than ever. More exciting and hard-fought matches await the teams. The remaining group-stage games will determine which league's representatives emerge as the leading contenders for the knockout stage.

Leagues CupMLSLiga MXOrlando CityFootball
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